Horoscopes by Holiday/Opinion

Happy birthday: Your superpower is your incredible imagination. Direct it to create relationships you want, pursue far-flung interests and pull together scenes that others wouldn't have thought possible. Team this amazing sense of vision with great faith and it will be as though you have harnessed the winds of fortune to do your bidding.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The day comes at you all exclamation points and promises and delivers on them like a proper optimist. So many good things are lobbed your way that you'll have to juggle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go for the small win. Success breeds success, and the scale doesn't matter in the least. It's the feeling -- the alignment of intention, result and subsequent satisfaction -- that creates more of the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll wonder if there's something you're not doing but should be doing to help your loved ones live better. Keep in mind that, in certain instances, pulling back and not helping can be the biggest help.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you've longed for year after year is still coming together. Do not doubt that some of the important geography of your life is forming in its own time, slowly and inevitably.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will remember things differently from the people around you. Write down your impressions to preserve the details because, later, you'll be glad for these notes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The key to success is three-pronged: know what you want; make a plan; stick with it. This sounds simple, but if it really were, everyone would be doing it all of the time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are many different kinds of revenge, but the best one is the private acknowledgment from you to you that you have risen so far above a situation that it no longer affects your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Good fortune follows socially astute moves, such as including everyone, making introductions and lobbing the conversational ball in excellent, interesting and positive directions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You live like it's nobody else's job to make you happy. With the responsibility squarely on your shoulders today, the world becomes your personal theme park.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's always fascinating the way different people's demeanours and energies improve when they get around that attentive person who listens and laughs with them. This sort of high-quality interaction doesn't need to be such a rarity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's not every day that you come across an endeavor that can capture and hold your full attention. Once you give yourself over to it, there is no going back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not have a great deal of support from the outside right now, but you are skilled at being a supportive person and will do well to turn that energy in on yourself. It's a day to be your own champion.