Japan looks back on war

Doves are set free Saturday in Tokyo at the Yasukuni shrine to Japan's World War II dead as Japan marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. At a somber ceremony kept short because of the coronavirus pandemic, Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep remorse" over his country's wartime actions. More photos at arkansasonline.com/816japan/.

