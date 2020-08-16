Japan looks back on war

Employees release doves, wishing for the world's peace and paying respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Doves are set free Saturday in Tokyo at the Yasukuni shrine to Japan's World War II dead as Japan marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. At a somber ceremony kept short because of the coronavirus pandemic, Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep remorse" over his country's wartime actions. More photos at arkansasonline.com/816japan/.
(AP/Eugene Hoshiko) Article, 5A
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.