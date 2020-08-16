Lewis in second at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland -- Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is one shot out of the Ladies Scottish Open lead after turning in a 1-under 70 Saturday at The Renaissance Club.

Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot advantage after the third round.

The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total to pull ahead of Lewis. The two players had shared the overnight lead.

Lewis, who turned in a tournament-low round of 66 on Friday, had three birdies and two bogeys on Saturday's card. She was 1 over for the day after 12, but birdied No. 13 and No. 16.

Lewis also had prime birdie chances on her final two holes. Her putt at No. 17 stopped just short of falling in. The ball hovered on the edge of the hole before Lewis tapped in for par. On the closing hole, Lewis placed her approach within 6 fee of the hole but sent the birdie putt past the hole.

"I think big picture, you take under par on this golf course any day," Lewis said, according to LPGA Communications. "Definitely left some putts out there on the back nine that I'd like to -- I hit them where I wanted to, so I don't know what I would do different, but I just would have liked to have made a couple more there coming in."

Lewis, 35, will be seeking her 13th career victory and her first since winning the Portland Classic in 2017. She has 109 career top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place finish earlier this month at the Marathon Classic.

Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.

American Jennifer Song shot 70 to occupy third place, one shot behind Lewis.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and Cheyenne Knight (69) of the U.S. are a stroke further behind.

Danielle Kang, who is seeking a third consecutive tour victory, shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday and is 2 under and in a tie for eighth place.