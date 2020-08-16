POLICE BEAT: Little Rock woman accused of making threats

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock woman was arrested midday Saturday, accused of threatening to kill two women, according to a report.

Officers were sent about noon to 2614 S. Oak St. to investigate a call concerning threats.

Two women there said Peggy Blackwell, 42, threatened their lives and said she would blow up their house, the report said.

Upon arrest Blackwell was found in possession of a pipe and marijuana residue, according to the report.

Blackwell was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail, charged with two felony counts of terroristic threatening, misdemeanor possession of instruments of a crime and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.