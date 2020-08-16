Margaret Helen RutherfordHayes Gregory Riser

Margaret Helen Rutherford and Hayes Gregory Riser were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Nashville, Tenn. Officiating were the Revs. Billy Barnes of the church and Dan Anderson of Central Hope Church, Little Rock.

The bride is the daughter of Ali and Rivers Rutherford of Nashville. Her grandparents are Margaret and Will McRae of Cashiers, N.C., and Charlotte and Glenn Rutherford of Memphis.

Allyson and Paul Riser of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are Audrey and Gerry Riser of Little Rock and Peggy and the late Alan Heflin of Forest, Miss.

Pillars on either side of the altar held large arrangements of white hydrangeas and garden roses. Music was by organist Elizabeth Smith, a string quartet led by Charles Dixon, the Rev. Ian Sears on bagpipes who played "Highland Cathedral" and the bride's brothers Coleman and Rhys Rutherford who sang "For the Beauty of the Earth."

Scripture readers were Sarah Poole and Addie McElwee.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a diamond white Mikado silk gown with a lace bolero overlay. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas, white garden roses and blue tweedia.

Maid of honor was Charlotte Rutherford of Oxford, Miss., sister of the bride. She wore a white crepe gown that flared below the knee. Bridesmaids were Cameron Riser of Oxford and Leah Riser of Tulsa, sisters of the groom; Lauren Hatcher, Emily James, Sara Lin, Ali Smith, Emma Smith and Warner Tidwell, all of Nashville; Caroline Albert of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Ellie Carter of Jackson, Miss.; Janie Fountain and Sarah Hill, both of Charlotte, N.C.; Mary Carr Allen and Tessa Goodrich, both of Raleigh, N.C; Virginia Hamilton of Atlanta; and May Montague of Memphis. They wore gowns of pale green chiffon and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Aileen Anne Grove of Franklin, Tenn., and Melanie Rose McRae of Nashville.

The groom's honor attendants were his father, and his brother, Stuart Riser of Oxford. Groomsmen were Robert Mounger, Jens Talbert and Carter Thigpen, all of Little Rock; Vann Berry, Gary Dye, Matt Peaster and Cal Wilkerson, all of Jackson; Richard Baird and Matthew Oellerich, both of Charlotte; Barker Howard and Alex Robinson, both of Memphis; Jack Berry of Charlottesville, Va.; Coleman Rutherford, Rhys Rutherford and Josh Gregory, all of Nashville; and Josh Peaster of Washington. Guests were seated by Josh Alberius and Luke Hutson of Little Rock; Charlie Evers of Birmingham, Ala.; Stuart Jacobs of Houston; Andy Priddy of Oxford; and Kevin Tillis of Atlanta.

A reception was held at the home of the bride. Mantels were decorated with asymmetrical floral arrangements, and wreaths of wedding flowers were hung on windows and doors.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Honors College. She is a second-year medical student at Vanderbilt University.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in integrated marketing communications from the University of Mississippi. He is employed with Riser Auto Group.

The couple will reside in Nashville after a wedding trip to Seaside, Fla.