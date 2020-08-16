No bailout for Lebanon, U.S. decides

Rows of destroyed trucks are seen at the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT -- There can be no financial bailout for Lebanon, a senior U.S. official said Saturday, calling on the country's political leaders to heed popular calls for change, real reform and an end to endemic corruption.

David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs, said the U.S. and its allies will respond to "systemic reforms with sustained financial support." He also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Aug. 4 blast that killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands.

He said an FBI team is arriving this weekend to take part in the investigation at the invitation of Lebanese authorities.

Hale arrived Thursday in Beirut, where he met with volunteers helping out at the site of the blast, as well as the country's top political and religious leadership.

"America calls on Lebanon's political leaders to finally respond to the people's long-standing and legitimate demands and create a credible plan -- accepted by the Lebanese people -- for good governance, sound economic and financial reform, and an end to the endemic corruption that has stifled Lebanon's tremendous potential," he said.

"But as the dozens of young activists and volunteers I met so bluntly demanded, there can be no bailout," Hale said in a recorded message posted on the U.S. Embassy website Saturday.

Hale's comments were in line with Washington's message before the visit. But he didn't detail whether the U.S. and Western allies are ready to support a government in which Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clout.

After visiting the site of the blast, Hale called for the state to exercise control over its borders and ports, in a clear reference to claims Hezbollah group controls them.

"We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or borders of Lebanon," Hale said.

Washington and its allies consider the Iran-backed group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, and have accused it of abusing government funds and undermining state authority. There was speculation in the local media that Hale would be pushing for a government that excludes the group.

In a clear message, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his group is pushing for a national unity government that has wide political representation and backing. Seeking a "neutral government," he said, would be "a waste of time."

Popular anger has been building up in Lebanon against the ruling elite's corruption, mismanagement and political uncertainty many blame for pushing the country toward bankruptcy and poverty.

The blast only increased the public's rage. The cause of the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port remains unclear. Documents have emerged showing the country's top leadership and security officials were aware of the chemicals stored at the port.

Hale said the United States has so far donated $18 million to the Lebanese people in terms of food and other essential and is preparing to work with Congress for an additional $30 million to ensure the flow of grains after the capital's silos were destroyed in the blast. The aid, he said, will be handled directly by the World Food Program.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah El Deeb of The Associated Press.

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, third from right, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, second from right, visit the site of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nabil Monzer/Pool Photo via AP)

French troops stand as they watch the unload of equipment from the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Earth moving equipment and rescue workers search for victims at the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A Lebanese army soldier stands guard at the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, second right, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, right, visit the site of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nabil Monzer/Pool via AP)

Earth moving equipment and rescue workers search for victims at the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)