GOLF

Kelly remains on top

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone's South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season, Kelly -- at 2 under -- had some company in red numbers going into the final round. Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 72 on Saturday and is 10 over for the tournament. Glen Day (Little Rock) is 17 over for the tournament after a 73 on Saturday. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) fired an 82 on Saturday and is 23 over.

Jager leading in Boise

Stephan Jager holds a one-shot lead in the Boise Open after three rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour. Jager completed Saturday's play with a score of 6 under, holding off a hard-charging Cameron Young, who was 10 under on Saturday. Jager is 19 under after three rounds; Young is at 18 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is tied for 64th after Saturday's 2-over score. He is 4 under for the tournament. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks), who shot a 1 over on Saturday, is tied for 66th with a 3-under score.

BASEBALL

Strasburg placed on IL

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Saturday because of the recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand that delayed his start to the 2020 season and cut short his second appearance after just 16 pitches. The team classified his injury as "carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand." Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg would get nerve tests on his hand Monday, something the skipper referred to as "the first step" in trying to figure out what is going on. The 32-year-old Strasburg, who signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington this offseason, is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season.

LeMahieu suffers thumb injury

AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu was pulled from the New York Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night after spraining his left thumb. New York said the three-time All-Star will be sent for imaging. LeMahieu whiffed on a pitch from Nathan Eovaldi in the fourth inning, followed through awkwardly and began to favor his left hand.

TENNIS

Brady reaches first WTA final

Jennifer Brady reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Brady, a 25-year-old based in Florida, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland, in today's title match. Neither finalist has dropped a set at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31 in New York. Brady has ceded a total of 17 games through four matches and was broken only once -- by Gauff. In their match, Brady hit eight aces and won 22 of 26 first-serve points

HORSE RACING

Pneumatic wins Derby prep

Pneumatic won the final race worth points for the Kentucky Derby, cruising to victory in the $150,000 TVG.com Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J., on Saturday. Ridden by Joe Bravo, Pneumatic took the lead with about a quarter of a mile to go and got to the finish line 21/4-lengths in front of Jesus' Team. The colt paid $3.60, $2.60, $2.20 in winning for the third time in five starts. Pneumatic earned 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. Coming into the Pegasus, Pneumatic was 22nd on the Kentucky Derby points list with 25 points. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt, who finished fourth in the Belmont, now is guaranteed a spot with 45 points.

FOOTBALL

Packers DT lands extension

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. Clark's agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Saturday that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA reached a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus. Clark has emerged as the Packers' top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second consecutive season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career.

MOTOR SPORTS

Cindric takes Xfinity race

Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, his fifth victory in the last six events. Cindric looked like the guy to beat early but had to escape a melee late to stay in contention. He passed leader Brandon Jones shortly after taking the green flag with five laps to go on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout and did what he's done often lately -- celebrate in Victory Lane. It was Cindric's second win in two weeks on a road course. He won at Road America in Wisconsin last week. Jones was second, followed by Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans fire Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans fired Coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. The Pelicans went 30-42 this season, finishing with just two victories in their final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup. Gentry went 175-225 since his hiring by former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps after the club fired Monty Williams following the 2014-15 season, when Anthony Davis was the face of the franchise.

HOCKEY

Bruins' goalie opts out

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the defending Eastern Conference champions' playoff run to be with his family, the team said on Saturday morning -- less than two hours before he was to start Game 3 of their series against the Carolina Hurricanes. General Manager Don Sweeney said during a conference call 80 minutes before the game that Rask left the NHL's bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children. The Vezina Trophy finalist is the highest-profile player to opt out of the league's return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.

Boston grabs 2-1 series lead

Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots and Charlie Coyle had a goal and assist to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday for a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov. The 20-year-old Russian forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Bruins defender Zdeno Chara in front of the net. ... In Edmonton, Alberta, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and Arizona beat Colorado 4-2 to cut the Avalanche's series lead to 2-1. Arizona took the early lead on Derek Stepan's first-period goal.