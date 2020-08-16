Oil-spilling ship off Mauritius splits Surge in migrants reaching Italy seen

Volunteers take part in the clean up operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 surrounding the oil spill from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. Anxious residents of this Indian Ocean island nation have stuffed fabric sacks with sugar cane leaves in an effort to stop the oil spill from reaching their shores. (AP Photo/Beekash Roopun-L'express Maurice)

Oil-spilling ship

off Mauritius splits

The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG -- The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said Saturday, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters.

Photos posted on social media by the official cleanup effort with support of the environment ministry show the ship in two pieces, "and the tugboats are already at work." Oil barriers were in place and a skimmer ship was nearby.

Most if not all the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.

The MV Wakashio struck a reef on July 25 and its hull began to crack after days of pounding waves. Some 1,000 tons of fuel began to leak on Aug. 6.

The Mauritius government is under pressure to explain why immediate action wasn't taken to empty the ship of its fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth earlier blamed bad weather for the slow response.

Owner Nagashiki Shipping has said "residual" amounts of fuel remained on the ship after pumping. It is investigating why the ship went off course. The ship was meant to stay at least 10 miles from shore. The company has sent experts to help in cleaning up the damage.

The Mauritius government is seeking compensation from the company.

After the government declared an environmental emergency, thousands of volunteers rushed to the shore to create makeshift oil barriers from tunnels of fabric stuffed with sugar cane leaves and even human hair, with empty soda bottles tucked in to keep them afloat.

The country of some 1.3 million people relies heavily on tourism and already had taken a hit with the pandemic travel restrictions.

Surge in migrants

reaching Italy seen

The Associated Press

ROME -- The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea shot up from the previous 12-month period, but in contrast to recent years, the majority of the arrivals didn't need rescue and made it to shore by themselves.

According to Interior Ministry figures released Saturday, from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31 of this year, 16,347 migrants reached Italian shores in small boats without help, while 5,271 were rescued at sea, most of those by charity boats.

The total represents a 149% increase compared with the previous 12-month period, when 8,691 migrants arrived, most of them rescued at sea. But those numbers are very low when compared with several recent years.

In the year through July 2015, some 175,000 migrants were plucked to safety in the Mediterranean from smugglers' boats and taken to Italy. From August 2016 through July 2017, the number was higher -- about 183,000.

In the past few years, Italian authorities have made it difficult for humanitarian rescue ships operating in the central Mediterranean Sea. Some of the charity boats have ended up impounded in Italian ports for technical reasons. And when Matteo Salvini was Italy's interior minister in the previous government, humanitarian rescue boats were sometimes kept at sea for days or weeks at a time with migrants aboard.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said many of those setting out from Tunisia in small boats and reaching Italy are Tunisians determined to escape economic hardship in their homeland, not refugees fleeing conflict.

She and Italy's foreign minister will visit Tunisia on Monday, along with two European Union commissioners, to try to boost solidarity with Tunisia and its "young democracy," Lamorgese said.

While thousands of migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, still set out for Europe from Libya, where human traffickers have been based for years, according to Italy's latest figures more migrants reached Italy by sea from Tunisia than from Libya.

Italy has a repatriation agreement with Tunisia that allows Italian authorities to send back to Tunisia those found ineligible for asylum.

