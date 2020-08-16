Piggott football player, 16, dies

Piggott junior football player Hunter Midkiff died early Saturday morning at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis after complications from liver transplant surgery.

He was 16.

Midkiff died at 3:16 a.m. Saturday, his father John confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He had liver transplant surgery early Friday morning after receiving a donor liver.

"Everything they had to do [the doctors] to get him through, it was too much for his body," John Midkiff said. "He fought until he couldn't anymore.

"He was a warrior. He just wore out, and I told him it was OK to go home and save me a spot. We will be together again someday."

Hunter Midkiff, 6-1, 250 pounds, played guard and defensive end for the Mohawks. At practice Monday morning, Midkiff collapsed and suffered heatstroke. He was taken to Piggott Community Hospital, then was airlifted to Children's Hospital later Monday.

Piggott is 53 miles northeast of Jonesboro in northeast Arkansas.

When he collapsed, Midkiff's temperature was 106.9 degrees. The temperature in Piggott was 90 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website.

Midkiff experienced liver and organ failure, and he was placed on a liver transplant list Wednesday. He was first on the list, and his family learned that a donor liver was available later Wednesday. Surgery was then scheduled for late Thursday night.

Piggott School District Superintendent Barry DeHart expressed condolences for Midkiff's family Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness to report that Hunter Midkiff passed away early this morning," DeHart said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Hunter. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time."

High school football teams returned to practice Aug. 3. Teams were able to hold full-gear drills as of Aug. 8.

John Midkiff said Hunter was a big Arkansas Razorbacks fan. He said Thursday that he wanted to reach out to the University of Arkansas to have football Coach Sam Pittman send Hunter a message when he was able to recover from his surgery.

Support for Hunter Midkiff and his family was evident throughout the state Saturday on social media.

"Sending up prayers from El Dorado for Hunter's family, friends, and community," El Dorado Coach Steven Jones posted on Twitter.

"Prayers from Blytheville," Blytheville Coach Lance Stone said on Twitter. "God bless his family."

John Midkiff appreciated the support.

"A huge thanks to all the support and prayers from around the state and country," Midkiff said. "Truly amazing. Piggott has wrapped their arms around us in such a way that will forever have our hearts.

"And finally, the coaching staff at Piggott for keeping my son alive long enough to get to the hospital so I could have more time with him. He touched more hearts in 16 years than most people do in a lifetime."

The Piggott football program paid tribute to Midkiff on Facebook.

"Hunter was a mentor, a man, a figure in life, and a hero to these young children and many more," the statement read. "Not everyone got to see these precious moments, experience the personality and true caring heart of Hunter as well as all the others, but our brotherhood, our family, our group, got the luxury and the advantage to have this on a daily basis. We couldn't be more proud of the man you became.

"Thank you John & Somer for sharing the most precious part of your life with us. He will never be forgotten in the halls of Mohawk Nation for eternity.

"We will make sure every Piggott Mohawk knew about Hunter Midkiff."

Piggott Coach Michael Harrell did not respond to telephone calls from the Democrat-Gazette.

Hunter Midkiff is survived by his father John and mother Somer Green; brothers Corbin, Easton and Axel Midkiff, and Caleb Green; and sister Caitlyn Green.

John Midkiff said he wanted to thank the staffs at Piggott Community Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Funeral arrangements were not known as of Saturday. An account has been set up at First National Bank in Piggott for the Midkiff family to help pay for medical expenses and other items. Patrons can visit any First National Bank location in the state and let tellers know they want to contribute to the Hunter Midkiff Fund.