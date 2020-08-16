Pretend Indians

"This disease is the story told about us and the one we so often tell about ourselves."

-- David Treuer, "The Heartbeat

of Wounded Knee"

My grandmother used to tell people she was one-quarter Cherokee.

I accepted it as true in the way we accept things that our grandparents tell us, without thinking or questioning or asking for documentation. I've half-heartedly explored my ancestry a couple of times--I've done about as much as you can do on the Internet without paying some service a fee, which is a lot if you know where and how to look--and found nothing that supports or debunks her claim. (Though I did find evidence of an ancestor who traveled from Tennessee to Ohio specifically to join the Union Army.)

Maybe it was the truth or a lie or some long-running private family joke I was too young and dull to parse. I can see her, sitting in our kitchen in the dwindling light of a summer evening, a tiny woman with sharp cheekbones, black hair and creased copper skin, nursing a beer and devouring a cigarette and saying, apropos of little, "You know, I'm one-quarter Cherokee."

Later, when I would ask my father about her (and our) supposed Indian heritage, he would shrug and tell me: "That's what she always said."

As I grew older I became more and more dubious about her claim; I no longer routinely tell people who ask that I have Indian blood in my Scottish-Irish mongrel mix. Our parents and grandparents hand down a lot to us, but blood is a neutral humor; it doesn't transmit sins or moral character.

Dee Brown, whose landmark book "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" I'm writing about today in the Style section, never pretended to be an Indian, though after the book was published 50 years ago, a lot of people assumed he must have been one, so deep was his empathy for the American natives that the U.S. government had systematically murdered and dispossessed.

When I was doing research for that column, I contacted some prominent historians, some of whom had written about Brown's work. A couple declined to comment on the record, citing the reasonable fear that any mild criticism they might offer of the book--which was not well received by professional historians and other academics at the time it was published--might seem petty and self-serving and distortive of their feelings for the book, which they universally admired. (One of them offered the tantalizingly plausible notion that Brown had originally intended it as a children's book.)

They were too kind to add that talking to a newspaper writer from Arkansas about a favorite son's beautiful, profound but nevertheless flawed masterwork might seem a bit like walking into a trap.

Brown did not pretend to be an Indian. He did not pretend to be neutral either, or to have written a book that would withstand peer review by scholars. "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" is written in a restrained and understated style. But it is an angry, even bellicose book that, in the words of Robert Moore, a professor of English at the University of Monticello who writes poetry under the name Red Hawk (which he clarifies is not an "Indian name" but an "Earth name") "documents the crime of genocide--the deliberate governmental policy of extermination by any means necessary--of the native tribal people of this continent ... They intentionally wiped out the Buffalo to destroy the native people.

"But that is not all; it also documents the terrible lying, cheating, and deceit of our government to accomplish the theft of native lands. Our government gave its official word to the native tribal people, who did not have a history or concept of violating one's promises, broke their word, violated written treaties, hundreds and hundreds of times.

"The Lakota Sioux tribe had no word in their language for lying--that is remarkably revealing as to why it was so easy for liars, cheats, and murderers to take complete advantage of the natives. Dee Brown's book is a brave book, because it unflinchingly looks straight and honestly at this astonishing record of deceit and simply lists the treaties, the wording in some of them, and the results."

I had contacted Moore about Brown's book because the last two Red Hawk poetry volumes, "The Way of the Wise Woman" and especially the new "The Law of the Land," had themes similar to "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee." We are not responsible for the crimes of our fathers, but we live in a world where those crimes still echo and resonate, where they still disadvantage some and privilege others.

If we have a duty to one another, perhaps it starts with a clear-eyed acknowledgment of how we got to where we are. A book like "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" is an invaluable education.

But it is not enough to identify or empathize with the victims of historical expedience. Another book I came across in my research was David Treuer's "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee," a 2019 publication I had heard about (and read reviews of) but didn't read until the past week. I had assumed it was a kind of sequel to Brown's book, picking up the story of the Indians where Brown left off and carrying it forward into the 21st century. And it can be read as that.

Yet Treuer, who is better known and possibly better received as a novelist, refocuses the narrative away from the plight of the noble (but ruined, culturally divested and thoroughly assimilated/marginalized) American Indian to stories of "survival, resilience, adaptability, pride and place in modern life." It is essential not as a corrective to Brown's book, but as a hopeful way forward.

I understand why someone might pretend to Indian heritage, even if I don't think my grandmother gave it that much thought. Anyone who looks into the subject might be surprised at how frequently the faux Indian appears in our culture (Iron Eyes Cody, Ward Churchill, Carlos Castaneda, Asa Earl Carter; throw in Elizabeth Warren if that's your pleasure.)

It is romantic to imagine other versions of ourselves, to borrow selectively from the stereotypes at hand. The notion that we might have within us a micro-dose of indigenous genetic material might immunize us from the collective shame of colonialism. For white folks, it's like the ostentatious having of Black friends--an imagined bulwark against charges of bigotry.

But Dee Brown never pretended to be an Indian. And he never pretended to be objective or measured about American atrocities.

