Saturday's American League box score

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Twins 4, Royals 2

FIRST GAME

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals25252010
Merrifield cf300001.282
Soler dh300003.253
Perez c301000.329
Dozier rf301000.231
McBroom 1b311001.297
Franco 3b312201.263
Gordon lf300001.167
Mondesi ss200002.230
Lopez 2b200001.233
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2548418
Kepler rf300001.217
Polanco ss312000.303
Cruz dh322200.342
Rosario lf301101.229
Gonzalez 3b-1b300001.288
Sanó 1b211011.151
Adrianza 3b000000.214
Arraez 2b302001.259
Buxton cf200101.286
Avila c300002.208
Kansas City0000200--251
Minnesota002110x--480

E--Merrifield (3). LOB--Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B--McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR--Franco (5), off Odorizzi; Cruz (5), off Zuber. RBI--Franco 2 (13), Cruz 2 (20), Buxton (11), Rosario (18). SF--Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position--Kansas City 0; Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez). RISP--Kansas City 1 for 1; Minnesota 2 for 3.

GIDP--McBroom.

DP--Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Arraez, Gonzalez).

Kansas CityIP HRERBBSONPERA
Kennedy2 10013346.30
Speier, L, 0-1 2/311101157.20
Zuber 2/332202265.59
Holland12/321101242.61
Barlow1 10001142.08
MinnesotaIP HRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi4 32206795.14
Duffey, W, 1-01 00001100.00
Romo, H, 51 00002122.57
Rogers, S, 5-61 20001164.91

Inherited runners-scored--Zuber 1-1, Holland 2-1.

Umpires--Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T--2:30.

