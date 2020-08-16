Saturday's American League box score

Twins 4, Royals 2

FIRST GAME

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 5 2 0 10 Merrifield cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .329 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 McBroom 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 4 8 4 1 8 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Polanco ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .303 Cruz dh 3 2 2 2 0 0 .342 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .229 Gonzalez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .151 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Arraez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Buxton cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .286 Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208

Kansas City 000 020 0--2 5 1 Minnesota 002 110 x--4 8 0

E--Merrifield (3). LOB--Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B--McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR--Franco (5), off Odorizzi; Cruz (5), off Zuber. RBI--Franco 2 (13), Cruz 2 (20), Buxton (11), Rosario (18). SF--Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position--Kansas City 0; Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez). RISP--Kansas City 1 for 1; Minnesota 2 for 3.

GIDP--McBroom.

DP--Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Arraez, Gonzalez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 6.30 Speier, L, 0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 15 7.20 Zuber 2/3 3 2 2 0 2 26 5.59 Holland 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 1 24 2.61 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.08

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 4 3 2 2 0 6 79 5.14 Duffey, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Romo, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57 Rogers, S, 5-6 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.91

Inherited runners-scored--Zuber 1-1, Holland 2-1.

Umpires--Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T--2:30.