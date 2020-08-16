Saturday's American League box score

Twins 4, Royals 2
FIRST GAME
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|2
|0
|10
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|McBroom 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|4
|8
|4
|1
|8
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.342
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Gonzalez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.151
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|0--2
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|110
|x--4
|8
|0
E--Merrifield (3). LOB--Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B--McBroom (3), Cruz (4), Rosario (3). HR--Franco (5), off Odorizzi; Cruz (5), off Zuber. RBI--Franco 2 (13), Cruz 2 (20), Buxton (11), Rosario (18). SF--Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position--Kansas City 0; Minnesota 1 (Gonzalez). RISP--Kansas City 1 for 1; Minnesota 2 for 3.
GIDP--McBroom.
DP--Minnesota 1 (Adrianza, Arraez, Gonzalez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|6.30
|Speier, L, 0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|7.20
|Zuber
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|5.59
|Holland
|1
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.61
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|79
|5.14
|Duffey, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Romo, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.57
|Rogers, S, 5-6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored--Zuber 1-1, Holland 2-1.
Umpires--Home, John Tumpane; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, John Bacon; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T--2:30.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.