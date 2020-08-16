Sections
Saturday's interleague box score

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Cardinals 5, White Sox 1

FIRST GAME

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2858426
Wong 2b310010.174
Edman ss411000.250
Goldschmidt 1b401001.304
O'Neill dh311002.222
Carpenter 3b310102.167
Carlson lf300001.000
Fowler rf312200.316
Knizner c302100.667
Bader cf201010.154
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2313138
Anderson ss300001.385
Moncada 3b300101.278
Grandal c200011.245
Abreu 1b200011.256
Encarnación dh300000.167
Jiménez lf300002.235
Robert cf201011.280
Mazara rf300001.174
Mendick 2b212000.286
St. Louis4001000--581
Chicago0010000--131

E--Carpenter (1), Abreu (2). LOB--St. Louis 6, Chicago 4. 2B--Knizner (1), Mendick (2), Robert (6). RBI--Carpenter (3), Fowler 2 (4), Knizner (1), Moncada (7). CS--O'Neill (1).

Runners left in scoring position--St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, Wong); Chicago 2 (Mazara 2). RISP--St. Louis 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up--Knizner, Wong, Anderson, Moncada. GIDP--Encarnación, Anderson.

DP--St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIP HRERBBSONPERA
Wnwrt, W, 2-05 21133671.64
Gallegos1 00003120.00
Gant1 10002160.00
ChicagoIP HRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 1-25 65425984.88
Detwiler1 10000130.00
Ruiz1 10001150.00

HBP--Giolito 2 (O'Neill,Carpenter).

Umpires--Home, Larry Vanover; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T--2:19.

