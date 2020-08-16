Saturday's interleague box score

Cardinals 5, White Sox 1

FIRST GAME

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 8 4 2 6 Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .174 Edman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 O'Neill dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Carpenter 3b 3 1 0 1 0 2 .167 Carlson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Fowler rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .316 Knizner c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .667 Bader cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .154

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 1 3 1 3 8 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .385 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .278 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Encarnación dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Robert cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Mendick 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .286

St. Louis 400 100 0--5 8 1 Chicago 001 000 0--1 3 1

E--Carpenter (1), Abreu (2). LOB--St. Louis 6, Chicago 4. 2B--Knizner (1), Mendick (2), Robert (6). RBI--Carpenter (3), Fowler 2 (4), Knizner (1), Moncada (7). CS--O'Neill (1).

Runners left in scoring position--St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, Wong); Chicago 2 (Mazara 2). RISP--St. Louis 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up--Knizner, Wong, Anderson, Moncada. GIDP--Encarnación, Anderson.

DP--St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wnwrt, W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 3 3 67 1.64 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.00 Gant 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 1-2 5 6 5 4 2 5 98 4.88 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

HBP--Giolito 2 (O'Neill,Carpenter).

Umpires--Home, Larry Vanover; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T--2:19.