Saturday's interleague box score

Cardinals 5, White Sox 1
FIRST GAME
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|4
|2
|6
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|O'Neill dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Carlson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|1
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Encarnación dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Robert cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Mendick 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|St. Louis
|400
|100
|0--5
|8
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|0--1
|3
|1
E--Carpenter (1), Abreu (2). LOB--St. Louis 6, Chicago 4. 2B--Knizner (1), Mendick (2), Robert (6). RBI--Carpenter (3), Fowler 2 (4), Knizner (1), Moncada (7). CS--O'Neill (1).
Runners left in scoring position--St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, Wong); Chicago 2 (Mazara 2). RISP--St. Louis 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 4.
Runners moved up--Knizner, Wong, Anderson, Moncada. GIDP--Encarnación, Anderson.
DP--St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wnwrt, W, 2-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|67
|1.64
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Gant
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-2
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|98
|4.88
|Detwiler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
HBP--Giolito 2 (O'Neill,Carpenter).
Umpires--Home, Larry Vanover; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.
T--2:19.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.