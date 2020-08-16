State reports 673 new covid-19 cases, lowers death toll again

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 673 new covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday, down from 851 new cases reported the previous day.

Of the new cases, 198 were in correctional facilities and 475 were in the community, according to the Health Department.

The state's cumulative covid-19 case count stands at 52,665. The number of active cases remained nearly flat, increasing by seven from 6,487 on Saturday to 6,494 on Sunday.

The state's death toll decreased by one, from 600 to 599, amid a data cleanup effort by the Health Department.

In a tweet announcing the new cases on Sunday, the Health Department noted that one death included in Saturday's total was found to be a false positive. No new deaths were reported Sunday, according to the agency.

A Health Department official, Dr. Austin Porter, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday that the state has contracted with an outside vendor to clean up data and remove individuals who reside out-of-state but were tested in Arkansas, which meant they were included in the state's case totals. Between Friday and Saturday, the state's cumulative covid-19 case count decreased from 52,392 to 51,992, though 851 new cases were reported.

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients rose by 14 in the 24-hour period ending Sunday, reaching 478, the department reported. The number of patients on a ventilator increased by 12 to 120.

The state received results from 6,216 tests on Saturday — up from the previous day, when 5,744 test results were received.