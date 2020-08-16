OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Tested, measured, historic

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, as his running mate made history. She is the first woman of color named to a national ticket for a major party.

Her selection as Biden’s potential vice president breaks barriers and sends a signal to young people of color in America that opportunities are slowly opening, despite the unrest on our streets and division in our communities. It represents an acknowledgment by Biden of the rising clout of women of color, along with the importance of issues such as urban poverty and discriminatory policing that reinforced Sen. Harris’ decision to locate her campaign headquarters in Baltimore last year, for what was ultimately an unsuccessful presidential bid.

Does she send the Democratic Party’s left wing hearts aflutter? Probably not. Does she make a difference on the Electoral College map? If California wasn’t already in Biden’s camp, it’s panic time. She does, however, bring an answer to the obvious question facing all vice presidential picks: Can she handle the top job if something were to happen to the president? That’s where her experience, steadiness and intelligence really pays off. She’s reliable and 22 years younger than her running mate. That counts for something, too.