Whirlwind of virus news in sports is dizzying

On the bottom-right corner of Page 1A of Saturday's paper was a story about how Little Rock Education Association members were not going to return to the classroom, choosing to teach virtually instead.

That goes directly against all plans made by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Education Secretary Johnny Key and Little Rock School District Superintendant Mike Poore.

With a flick of your finger, scan ahead to Page 1C of the sports section, where the governor OKs high school football and volleyball.

The story next to it reports the Great American Conference is postponing all fall sports.

In other words, just a normal day in the world during a pandemic.

Nothing could have been crazier than last week when the Big Ten and Pac-12 pulled the plug on fall sports, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 said full speed ahead, for now.

Yet, the winds were not through blowing across the SEC after a 10-game, conference-only schedule added two cross-division games to everyone's schedule.

According to sports websites everywhere, a Thursday meeting on Zoom among SEC officials and head coaches got testy.

No coaches were named, but three of the four new coaches in the league didn't catch a break.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had to feel like someone took a sledgehammer to his head when he found out his two new opponents are Georgia and Florida.

Georgia won the SEC East last season, and Florida was second.

Both are ranked in the top 10 of the preseason coaches poll. In fact, six of the Razorbacks' 10 opponents are ranked.

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz got LSU, which won the national championship last season, and Alabama, which often is favored to win it. The Tigers were 3-5 in the SEC last year.

Both teams are ranked.

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach got Georgia and Vanderbilt, the best and worst of the SEC East.

Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss got South Carolina and Kentucky, both of which were 3-5 in league play last season.

Which brought up a fair question from one of the coaches: What was the formula?

Apparently, there wasn't one.

That's correct, the country's most successful and thought to be disciplined conference didn't have a real plan for the schedule.

Sure the SEC ADs, presidents and chancellors are busy with the return of students during a pandemic, but do they not have some control? Some kind of say in this horribly biased new schedule?

Alabama, the traditional powerhouse of the SEC, addded Kentucky and Missouri.

Georgia got the Hogs and Mississippi State.

The whole schedule is a cluster.

The suggestion here is to drop those two games and play the original eight-game schedule. Spread out the games, and give teams more time to quarantine during the season.

A normal SEC schedule is eight conference games, one nonconference challenge and three nonconference gimmes. The nonconference is gone, but keep the rest historically intact.

It also should be pointed out that the University of Central Arkansas is slated to play the second game of the college football season against Austin Peay in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 29. The Bears and Arkansas State Red Wolves showed each other love by setting a date for Sept. 19.

As for high schools, just like the colleges, everyone is trying to move forward and find some normalcy in this craziest of times.

Parents and players have the option of taking virtual classes or not playing.

Everyone in athletics is proceeding with caution.

The Little Rock teachers' union has a right to be concerned, too. First and foremost, the No. 1 concern for everyone should be the students.