Police: 2 shot, injured at Little Rock park

Two people were injured in a shooting at Little Rock's Kanis Park Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded Saturday to reports of two gunshot victims at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. Chalesree Bedford, 20, told officers he'd been shot in his right thigh when he tried to intervene in an altercation at the park on S. Rodney Parham Road earlier that night.

Quincy Williams, 18, also told authorities he was at the park during the incident and heard a gunshot. The North Little Rock man didn't know he'd been shot until "he noticed the blood on his leg," according to a police report.

Neither man's injuries were life-threatening, Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said on Monday.

Earlier that evening, police responded to a call at 8:44 p.m. about a possible shooting at the park. There, they encountered Darius Chambliss, 21, who said he'd been beaten by four men before hearing a shot.

Police didn't find evidence of a shooting at the scene at the time, a report said. Barnes said they are still investigating the shooting.

Chambliss was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons in connection with the incident.

He was listed on a Pulaski County jail roster on Monday with a $20,000 bond set.