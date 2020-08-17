Arkansas basketball reportedly adds walk-on to program

Former Mississippi Valley State University forward Brandon Kimble is joining the Arkansas basketball program for the 2020-2021 season, according to a release by his former junior college.
Mississippi Delta Community College reported Kimble’s intentions on July 29. Arkansas has not confirmed Kimble’s transfer, but he's expected to be a walk-on, according to sources. He would have one season of eligibility remaining.
Kimble, 6-7, 180 pounds, started 10 games and averaged 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 points a game for the Delta Devils last season while playing in 29 games as a junior.
He shot 46.1% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the 3-point line and 48.5% from the free throw line.
He played his sophomore season at Mississippi Delta Community College and averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27.3 minutes a game. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point line.
Kimble played in the prestigious Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-Star game after his sophomore season.
He played his freshman season at Pearl River Community College where he averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Kimble was named Mid-South Association of Independent Schools All-State and All-Star while also being named the AAA District One MVP at Indianola Academy in Mississippi.