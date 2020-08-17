Arkansas basketball reportedly adds walk-on to program

Mississippi Valley State forward Brandon Kimble drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former Mississippi Valley State University forward Brandon Kimble is joining the Arkansas basketball program for the 2020-2021 season, according to a release by his former junior college.

Mississippi Delta Community College reported Kimble’s intentions on July 29. Arkansas has not confirmed Kimble’s transfer, but he's expected to be a walk-on, according to sources. He would have one season of eligibility remaining.

Kimble, 6-7, 180 pounds, started 10 games and averaged 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 points a game for the Delta Devils last season while playing in 29 games as a junior.

He shot 46.1% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the 3-point line and 48.5% from the free throw line.

He played his sophomore season at Mississippi Delta Community College and averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27.3 minutes a game. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point line.

Kimble played in the prestigious Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-Star game after his sophomore season.

He played his freshman season at Pearl River Community College where he averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Kimble was named Mid-South Association of Independent Schools All-State and All-Star while also being named the AAA District One MVP at Indianola Academy in Mississippi.