Pope County death investigated as homicide, police say

The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man as a homicide, officers said in a news release Monday.

Christopher Lee Jennings was reported as missing to Hot Springs police on Aug. 12, according to the release.

On Friday, deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office found his body at an unspecified location in Pope County.

His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be identified and autopsied. A news release didn't identify a cause of death.

Police and sheriff's office spokesmen didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.

No suspects were named in the release.