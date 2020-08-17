British students protest grading for missed exams

Students at Norwich School in England receive their A-level re- sults Thursday. Critics say there are aws in the grading system’s methodology. (AP/Joe Giddens)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday faced mounting calls to sort out a crisis over how crucial final grades are being awarded to high school students in England during the pandemic. Hundreds of students took to the streets of London to protest what they consider a grave injustice.

Gathering outside the Department for Education, the students vented frustration at a system that has already caused 40% of final-year A-level students to receive lower grades than those predicted by their teachers. Since the grades are key markers to get into college, many students worry that the lower grades will jeopardize or limit their educational and vocational options.

Because English students couldn't take their exams this summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of them have been assessed via a complicated "moderation" algorithm. Many students and parents and even some teachers say the algorithm is flawed.

A-level results, the exams for 18-year-olds on a handful of subjects taken just before getting into universities, were awarded Thursday. The more general GCSE results for 16-year-old students are due this Thursday.

Olivia Styles, 18, who ended up receiving lower grades than those projected by her teachers, burned her results in front of the cheering crowd in central London even though her university plans had not been affected.

"By burning them, it's sort of saying I don't accept these results. These are not what I wanted; these are not what I deserved," she said. "I want the results I've worked hard for over the past two years. I don't want this piece of paper to define me as a person."

The government has said the process was necessary to prevent "grade inflation" that it thinks would render the results worthless.

Critics say there are flaws in the methodology, including a link with a school's past performance that has meant thousands of bright students were effectively penalized for being at historically underperforming schools.

In an attempt to ease concerns, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson indicated that students could use the highest result out of their teacher's predicted grade, any trial exam they took before the pandemic, or the result from sitting for an actual exam in coming months. Williamson, who has also faced criticism for failing to get all schools open in June as originally planned, termed this a "triple-lock process" that should give students "added security."

However, on Saturday, England's exam regulator Ofqual issued guidance that appeared to contradict Williamson by favoring teacher evaluations over trial exams, conflicts that would complicate any student's appeal.

Hours later, though, it announced a review on its own just-published appeals guidance. In a brief statement, it said the policy setting out the criteria for students to appeal their results were "being reviewed" by its board and that further information would be released "in due course." No reason was provided for the sudden change.

Robert Halfon, a member of Johnson's Conservative Party and chairman of parliament's education committee, called the situation a "huge mess" that is "unacceptable."

"Students and teachers are incredibly anxious -- particularly the students who are worried about their future," he told the BBC. "This has got to be sorted out."

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, bemoaned weeks of "chaos, confusion and incompetence" from the Conservative government and Johnson, who is thought to be on holiday.

Starmer urged a return to teacher assessments for A-level results -- as has occurred in Scotland -- and demanded "urgent action to avoid the same injustice" in this week's GCSE results.

Britain has Europe's highest confirmed death toll in the pandemic, at nearly 46,800. Since students in England normally leave for their summer vacations in late July, they have missed more weeks of scheduled school than American students during the pandemic.

Britain's government has vowed that all schools in England will reopen in September.

Students at Ark Globe Academy in Brixton, London, receive their A-Level results on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. Thousands of school-leaving children in Britain have been left distraught after finding out Thursday that they were given lower-than-expected grades, with many questioning how the results were calculated after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled exams key for college applications. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

People take part in a protest in Westminster in London over the government's handling of A-level results, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Thousands of school-leaving children in Britain have been left distraught after finding out that they were handed lower-than-expected grades. The government is under growing pressure to address the question of how to fairly award students grades in the absence of actual exams. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

