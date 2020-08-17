Cardinal allows HR record in debut vs. White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez, bottom, returns to the mound after giving up a home run to Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, top, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez helped set a record in his debut -- just not the kind any pitcher wants.

The Chicago White Sox tied a major-league mark with four consecutive home runs, all against Ramirez, and went on to beat the Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

It was the 10th time in major-league history a team hit four straight home runs. The last team to do so was the Washington Nationals on June 9, 2019.

"Clearly, it gets you on your heels," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "One of the reasons we liked Roel in spring training ... was the fact that he was not afraid to go after guys. He'd get after it."

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run home run to right.

Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.

"It feels good every time that you hit a home run," Moncada said through an interpreter. "But it feels better when you're a part of history. It's definitely something special for all of us. I am very happy for it."

Shildt replaced Ramirez with the debuting Seth Elledge, and he struck out Edwin Encarnacion on three consecutive pitches to end the inning.

Ramirez was among the players promoted by the Cardinals after a covid-19 outbreak that stalled St. Louis' season for 2 1/2 weeks.

Ramirez, a 25-year-old right-hander, split last season between Class AA and Class AAA.

"He got his first punchout today in the big leagues, which is pretty cool," Shildt said. "I have every confidence he's gonna go out and be aggressive when he gets an opportunity again."

The White Sox got another solid start from former University of Arkansas pitcher Dallas Keuchel (3-2). He gave up 2 runs and 4 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner exited after Matt Carpenter hit a two-run single.

ATHLETICS 15, GIANTS 3 Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered during Oakland's nine-run fifth inning, powering the A's to their fourth consecutive win.

DODGERS 8, ANGELS 3 Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major-league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run home run and the Dodgers swept the Freeway Series in Anaheim, Calif.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5 In Baltimore, Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and Washington went ahead to stay with an unearned run in the eighth.

ROCKIES 10, RANGERS 6 Colorado's Jon Gray (1-2) struck out 7 over a season-high 7 innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 2 In Houston, Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, lifting the Astros to their fourth consecutive win.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 5 In Detroit, Franmil Reyes homered twice, and the Indians beat the Tigers for the 20th consecutive time. Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered for Cleveland. Oliver Perez (1-0) got the win.

RAYS 3-7, BLUE JAYS 2-5 Willy Adames hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay earned its second win of the day against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y. Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a home run off Jordan Romano (1-1) in the ninth to lift the Rays to the victory. Aaron Loup (3-0) got the win in both games.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 2 Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start by Minnesota's Randy Dobnak (4-1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0 Nick Markakis drove in three runs for visiting Atlanta, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5 Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Brewers earned their third consecutive win against the NL Central leaders.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4 Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed the three-game sweep in Phoenix.

PHILLIES 6, METS 2 Andrew McCutchen entered as a midgame replacement and hit a two-run home run to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal celebrates his home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates his home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Jimenez's home run was the fourth in a row given up by Ramirez. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) talks with catcher Andrew Knizner and pitching coach Mike Maddux, during the first inning of a baseball game Chicago White Sox Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)