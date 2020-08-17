Fort Smith Southside's Hogue wants to finish with a state title

Arkansas Democrat Gazette file photo Fort Smith Southside senior setter Hannah Hogue is hoping to lead the Mavericks to a state title after coming up short in the finals the past two seasons. The Arkansas commit has been dedicated to training in the offseason despite the pandemic, increason her vertical leap by two inches.

Hannah Hogue desperately wants one more crack at winning a state championship.

Right now, the Fort Smith Southside senior just hopes for the opportunity to play her final season of high school volleyball.

Concerns surrounding the covid-19 pandemic have shut down high school and college sports all over the country. Hogue's club volleyball tournaments in the spring and summer were canceled. She couldn't even practice with her team until later in the summer and even then what they could do was limited.

But Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go-ahead on Friday for volleyball benefit matches to be played this week.

Hogue is just hopeful to play out her final season and the Mavericks will have a chance to play for a state title.

She knows what it's like to be there. Southside advanced to the Class 6A state finals in each of the last two seasons, only to come up short both times. Hogue took the last one -- a loss to Bentonville -- especially hard.

"I kind of take it personal," Hogue said. "I have to get better. I have to lead better so we can finish it out."

Despite a combined record of 62-10 over the past two seasons, she and her teammates want more. They want to be part of Southside's rich volleyball tradition and claim the school's ninth title in the sport, Hogue said.

"It would mean a lot to me and all the seniors on this team. Getting a ring has been the goal since we stepped into the gym our sophomore year, and this is our last chance.

"We understand and recognize the tradition of Southside and we want to be remembered for something that is permanent. Not personal records or achievements, but a state championship. We want to keep propelling this program forward, and winning a state championship would definitely be a way to do that."

Hogue made the most of her time at home in the offseason. She enjoyed time with her family, but also worked to get better any way she could.

"I did setting drills against the wall and setting into a basketball goal," Hogue said. "Basically, any way I could figure out how. It was definitely strange. Weekend after weekend, me and my parents would look at each other and just say we should be in Dallas, Kansas City, Memphis or where ever.

"It got hard at some points, but my parents were very intent about making us see good that could come out of it and just count our blessings. I think it was a huge moment in my life where I was very thankful I had learned that volleyball was just what I do and not who I am. Because I missed it a lot but I think knowing that it's not all I am made it more bearable."

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry has great confidence in Hogue's ability. She's constantly working to get better, Throneberry said.

"Hannah is the kind of player you can put at any position on the court. She's a natural talent," Throneberry said. "But she's one who never really takes a day off. She's always trying to find a way to be better whether that's on the mental side or physical side.

"That could be working out, practicing setting drills or listening to a podcast."

The Arkansas commit has done a little bit of everything for the Mavericks over the past two seasons.

Hogue showcased her many skills as a sophomore in a 6-2 offense, setting some but also showing off her hitting and defensive prowess. The two-time all-state and All-Arkansas Preps selection then took over the controls as the Mavericks switched to a 5-1 last season.

"We put a lot on her shoulders as a sophomore," Throneberry said. "You may not have noticed a lot of flash, but she was everywhere. And watching her evolve into a 5-1 setter, she was second on our team digs, too. Hannah just makes plays. She's incredible."

But Throneberry said the 5-9 senior setter's intangibles may be better than her physical skills.

"She has such a good relationship with her teammates and her hitters," Throneberry said. "She's never let any preconceived notions about her being undersized have an effect on her goal to be a college setter. She's going to out-train and out-work you.

"She's always been a leader, but now you've seen her take that role to another level as a senior."

Hogue will graduate in December and head for the University of Arkansas, so she's already felt one loss as her final year of softball was cut short last spring by the pandemic. It's important that she gets to complete her last high school volleyball season.

"It's really important for me closure and relationship-wise," Hogue said. "I've played with some of these girls since I was 9. It would mean a lot to get to have one last ride with them and with the Southside jersey on my back.

I've learned very quickly to never take a day of volleyball for granted. Hopefully, we get to play all the way through this season and get some closure and end this chapter of our lives the right way."

The right way for Hogue and the Mavericks would be celebrating in Hot Springs with a state championship.