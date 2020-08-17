Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know Arkansas LB commitment Marco Avant

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Marco Avant ( Dudley E. Dawson)

Arkansas has 18 commitments in the 2021 class and Marco Avant is one of two linebackers.

He chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, ULM, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, Tulane and Liberty. Ole Miss and Texas A&M were among other programs showing interest.

Twitter name: @Marco_avant

School: Jonesboro

Height: 6’ 2.5"

Weight: 212 pounds

Bench max: 295 pounds

Squat max: 500 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

Vertical: 34 inches

Number of years playing football: 5

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Ole Miss, Oklahoma

I committed to Arkansas because: I felt this was the best place at which I could develop into an NFL prospect.

In college, I plan to major in: Computer engineering

Football is a great sport because: It allows you to let out all of your aggression that you can’t let out in the real world.

Best football moment: Committing to play college football

My favorite play: Sean Taylor’s hit on Pro Bowl punter

Favorite uniform color/combo: Icy white uniforms with red cleats

Team entrance song, if you could pick: NBA Youngboy's No smoke

My ringtone on my cell is: Bark

Favorite NFL player: Lamar Jackson

Favorite music: Rap

Favorite song: T.I.'s Dead and Gone

Favorite movie: ATL/Life

Favorite TV show: All-American

Favorite actor: Denzel Washington

Favorite actress: Taraji P. Henson

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite class: English

Dream Date: Lauren London/Kennedy Cymone (YouTuber)

Hobbies: YouTube, video games and working out

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model: My Dad/Kobe Bryant

Three words to describe me: Hard worker, respectful, handsome

People would be surprised that: My first dream was to go to the NBA

Ten years from now I'll be: I’ll be in the NFL and starting a family

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT