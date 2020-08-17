Get to know Arkansas LB commitment Marco Avant

Arkansas has 18 commitments in the 2021 class and Marco Avant is one of two linebackers.
He chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, ULM, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, Tulane and Liberty. Ole Miss and Texas A&M were among other programs showing interest.
Twitter name: @Marco_avant
School: Jonesboro
Height: 6’ 2.5"
Weight: 212 pounds
Bench max: 295 pounds
Squat max: 500 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
Vertical: 34 inches
Number of years playing football: 5
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Ole Miss, Oklahoma
I committed to Arkansas because: I felt this was the best place at which I could develop into an NFL prospect.
In college, I plan to major in: Computer engineering
Football is a great sport because: It allows you to let out all of your aggression that you can’t let out in the real world.
Best football moment: Committing to play college football
My favorite play: Sean Taylor’s hit on Pro Bowl punter
Favorite uniform color/combo: Icy white uniforms with red cleats
Team entrance song, if you could pick: NBA Youngboy's No smoke
My ringtone on my cell is: Bark
Favorite NFL player: Lamar Jackson
Favorite music: Rap
Favorite song: T.I.'s Dead and Gone
Favorite movie: ATL/Life
Favorite TV show: All-American
Favorite actor: Denzel Washington
Favorite actress: Taraji P. Henson
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite class: English
Dream Date: Lauren London/Kennedy Cymone (YouTuber)
Hobbies: YouTube, video games and working out
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model: My Dad/Kobe Bryant
Three words to describe me: Hard worker, respectful, handsome
People would be surprised that: My first dream was to go to the NBA
Ten years from now I'll be: I’ll be in the NFL and starting a family