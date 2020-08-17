Little Rock shooting injures man, 28, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 28-year-old man was shot and injured at a Little Rock residence late Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Knollwood Mobile Home Park, 12109 Old Stagecoach Road at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a Little Rock police report.

Willians Paredes, of Little Rock, told police he was opening his door when someone he didn't recognize ran up and shot him in the abdomen, the report states.

Police said the man was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Officers reportedly recovered a bullet fragment from the man's vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Silverado.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.