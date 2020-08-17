Man charged in Pine Bluff homicide, police say

Iman Jackson ( Jefferson County sheriff's office )
A 31-year-old man has been charged in the Friday shooting death of a Pine Bluff man, police said.
Iman Jackson of Pine Bluff was booked into the Jefferson County jail Monday afternoon on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Steven Carter, 51, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department and an online jail roster.
Officers were dispatched to shooting at a residence at 4316 Burnett St. in Pine Bluff at about 11:50 p.m., the release said. Carter, the victim, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it was the city's 18th homicide this year.
No bond had been set for Jackson, and he was not represented by an attorney, a Jefferson County jail deputy said Monday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.