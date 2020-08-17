Man charged in Pine Bluff homicide, police say

A 31-year-old man has been charged in the Friday shooting death of a Pine Bluff man, police said.

Iman Jackson of Pine Bluff was booked into the Jefferson County jail Monday afternoon on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Steven Carter, 51, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department and an online jail roster.

Officers were dispatched to shooting at a residence at 4316 Burnett St. in Pine Bluff at about 11:50 p.m., the release said. Carter, the victim, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was the city's 18th homicide this year.

No bond had been set for Jackson, and he was not represented by an attorney, a Jefferson County jail deputy said Monday afternoon.