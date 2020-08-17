Man shot, injured in Garland County, authorities say

Garland County Sheriff's Department deputies and Lake Hamilton Fire Department firefighters responded to a reported shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 200-300 block of Old Brundage Road. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

One person is in custody after a reported shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 200-300 block of Old Brundage Road, according to Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick.

One man was shot and transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

McCormick said sheriff's investigators were still processing the crime scene for evidence Sunday night. No names or other details were being released.

The Lake Hamilton Fire Department had blocked access to Old Brundage off Amity Road; only emergency personnel were being allowed into the scene.