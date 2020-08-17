North Little Rock school board selects next superintendent

The North Little Rock School Board has selected a deputy superintendent from a district in Maryland as the next superintendent for the 8,000-student district.

The School Board voted Monday to offer Gregory Pilewski the role of superintendent at the North Little Rock School District after a meeting in executive session.

School board members Natalie Wankum, Lizbeth Huggins, Cindy Temple, Sandi Campbell and school board president Dorothy Williams all voted for Pilewski. Board member Tracy Steele was the lone no vote.

Board member Rochelle Redus wasn’t allowed to participate in the superintendent decision because she missed a previous meeting about the candidates.

The search firm of Ray and Associates Inc. presented three candidates to the board. The board narrowed the list last week to three after interviewing the candidates in an executive session.

The three finalists were:

• Keith McGee, interim superintendent, North Little Rock School District.

• Pilewski, deputy superintendent, Queen Anne's County School District in Maryland.

• John Tharpe, executive director, Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee.

The other candidates were Adrienne Bland, assistant superintendent at Ferguson-Florissant School District in Missouri; and Lloyd Jackson, assistant superintendent at Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri.

Carl Davis, regional search director for Ray and Associates, said last week the board's top candidate appeared to be Tharpe, followed by McGee then Pilewski. He said on Monday that 42 different people had applied for the job in North Little Rock.

Davis said one of the major duties of the school board is selecting a superintendent who can lead the district the right way,

“Tonight is a very important moment in the history of the North Little Rock School District,” he said.

The finalists did live interviews with the public using Zoom, where board members received public input before making a final decision. Community members were able to join the Zoom link and directly ask questions to the three candidates.

Candidates were asked a series of questions from viewers that included the challenges the district faces, how to address students' mental health, community input, and what sets them apart from each other.