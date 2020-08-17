Online political network to launch

Some of the programs to be offered on SourceStream are shown in this screenshot from sourcestreamlive.com. Hosts include (from top left) Wade Murphy, Samantha Karlin, Khalid Jones, Gloria Neal, (bottom left) Erin Elmore, Blake Rutherford, Sekou Cisse and Aaron Villaraigosa. (Courtesy photo / SourceStream )

Hours before the start of the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention, three Arkansans will kick off a new political enterprise of their own.

Sourcestream, which is billed as the first interactive political livestreaming network, debuts at 2 p.m. today on SourceStreamLive.com and Twitch, with simulcasts on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Its creators promise to provide a "politically engaged talk platform for the interactive live streaming generation."

Little Rock Central High School graduate Khalid Jones is Sourcestream's chief executive officer. Former El Dorado resident Wade Murphy is its president. Another Central High School alumnus, Blake Rutherford, serves as editor-in-chief.

All three will host their own programs two days a week. On Friday afternoons, they'll team up to host an end-of-the-week wrap-up.

Jones, an attorney, investor and entrepreneur, has been the driving force behind the project.

As the founder of an e-sports team, Jones said, he witnessed how livestreaming transformed the gaming experience.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBbvuYOYFs8]

But the technology had non-gaming possibilities that remained untapped, he believed.

"Here's a medium that most people think is just for gamers, but when ... you pull gamers out of it, it's really changing communications," Jones said. "It's live. It's broadcast. It's interactive."

Jones and Rutherford are longtime friends with solid Democratic credentials; both volunteered for Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign when they were still in middle school.

Jones met Murphy at Wake Forest University, where they were the only undergraduates from Arkansas, Murphy said.

"I'm right of center. He's obviously left of center. We always had these great debates," Murphy said. "We came up with this term, 'Debate without rancor,' and that was kind of always our hallmark."

After graduation, Jones earned a degree from Stanford Law School. A bicoastal businessman, he now splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Murphy, a third-generation gas and oil executive, worked in the Department of Energy during the presidency of George W. Bush, later earning an Master of Business Administration from American University. He resides in Denver.

Rutherford got a degree from Middlebury College, followed by a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas law school. After stints in law and public service, he now lives in Washington, D.C., where his wife, Jessica Dean, is a CNN Washington correspondent.

Jones and Murphy have been partners at SourceRock, which is described as a "private asset management and thought leadership firm."

They're convinced that Twitch could help to reshape political discourse.

Rutherford agreed.

"Twitch TV is a very, very popular platform. It's populated primarily by gamers and the gaming generation, but it has a politics vertical. We want to be a leader in that politics vertical," Rutherford said. "We think that has incredible potential for growth."

Murphy also portrays the medium as having untapped potential.

Twitch, he said, is "the new game-changer."

"If you could've told [Guglielmo] Marconi he could've been on the front end of wireless radio, I think he would've jumped at the chance," Murphy said.

Using technology, viewers will be able to watch, weigh in and interact with the hosts in real time.

"We think this platform both provides intimacy, accessibility and interactivity," Rutherford said.

The aim is intelligent discourse, not talking points and tribalism.

"We wanted people to understand that this wasn't just a network of people just sort of spouting whatever it is that comes into their heads. These are very serious people with very serious backgrounds with very serious shows. They're going to be entertaining, but they're always going to be rooted in fact and truth," Rutherford said.