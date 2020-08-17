Northwest Arkansas photographer arrested after hidden cameras found

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested after police investigated complaints of hidden cameras in his photography studio.

Dillon Dooms, 35, of 4201 W. Cherokee Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with video voyeurism. Dooms was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set after turning himself in.

According to a preliminary report, police were contacted after a 19-year-old woman was involved in a photo shoot with Dooms at his studio at 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville.

According to the report, Dooms encouraged the woman to change clothes inside the small, one room studio. The report said Dooms stepped outside to give the woman privacy while she was changing clothes. While she was in the studio changing her clothes, the woman noticed a USB port with a small lens on it. She looked at the device and found that it was a video camera. The woman found three other hidden cameras in the studio and removed one of those other cameras as well.

Police said Dooms acknowledged the presence of the cameras in the studio but claimed they were not obscured. A photo provided by the woman showed the cameras were "exceptionally discreet and disguised as another object." A description of the cameras from the internet provided by Dooms included the words "USB hidden cameras" and "spy cam" according to the report.

Police said Dooms claimed the cameras were present to protect him against false sexual allegations by clients and from theft.

Police said Dooms refused to consent to a search of the memory cards and a search warrant was obtained. The memory cards showed 12 different women in various states of nudity on 18 separate occasions. Police said one of the women was 17. Police said Dooms had later turned over additional electronic devices through his attorney and the investigation is continuing.