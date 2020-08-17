State police: Marianna man dies in hit-and-run

A Marianna man died after a hit-and-run early Sunday, according to state police.

Carlos Jerome Williams, 63, was struck shortly after 1 a.m. by an unknown vehicle traveling east on U.S. 79 in Marianna, a preliminary crash report states.

Williams fell into the westbound lane, the report states, and he was struck again by a 2011 Buick traveling west.

The eastbound vehicle fled the scene, the report states. Troopers said the driver and passenger of the westbound Buick were not injured.

Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 379 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, preliminary figures indicate.