TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of July 13-17, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

12 Dressage Lane -- Owned by Sharon and Sean Adams, a house behind this gate was sold to 12 Dressage LLC for $975,000.

4915 Sparks Road -- Owned by Lorraine L. Thompson, a house behind this gate was sold to Barbara and Joe Wehrle for $880,000.

23 Deauville Circle -- Owned by James Built Homes Inc., a house behind this gate was sold to Janetta Heggins-Andrews and Shawn Andrews for $860,000.

40 Bretagne Circle -- Owned by JRCRT LLC, this house was sold to Amy R. and David J. White for $760,000.

200 Falstone Cove -- Owned by Jim Pace Homes LLC, this house was sold to Kimberly D. and Harold W. Young Jr. for $640,000.