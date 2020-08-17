GOLF

Strafaci captures Amateur title

Tyler Strafaci birdied the final hole to earn a 1-up victory over Charles Osborne in the U.S. Amateur 36-hole final Sunday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Both Strafaci and Osborne earned spots next year in the Masters and U.S. Open. Strafaci, a Georgia Tech senior from Davie, Fla., also earned a spot in the 2021 British Open. Strafaci, 22, had to go the distance in his final four matches. On Thursday afternoon in the round of 16, Strafaci won the 18th and his match against Segundo Oliva Pinto (Arkansas Razorbacks) when Oliva Pinto’s caddie, Brant Brewer, cost the Argentine a hole penalty for touching the surface of a green-side bunker. On Friday in the quarterfinals, Strafaci halved the 18th with Stewart Hagestad after taking the lead on 17. Strafaci defeated Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta 1-up in Saturday’s semifinals after losing a four-hole lead on the back nine.

Hole-in-one spurs Kelly

Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions. Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace, eliciting a shout from one volunteer around the green. Kelly, who finished at 3 under, and Parel were the only players to finish under par on the South Course at Firestone. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 14 over. Glen Day (Little Rock) was good for a 73 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 20 over. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 71 on Sunday and was 24 over for the tournament.

Jaeger wins in Boise

Stephan Jaeger won the Boise Open for his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Dan McCarthy and Brandon Wu. Jaeger, the 31-year-old German who played at Tennessee-Chattanooga, finished at 22-under 262 at Hillcrest Country Club. McCarthy parred the final five holes in a 64. Wu shot a

Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) tied for the best round of the day, firing an 8-under 63 on the 6,880-yard course. Ridings finished the tournament at 273, 11 shots behind the winner. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 67 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 276.

TENNIS

Brady first at Top Seed

Jennifer Brady won her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open, overcoming a shaky serve and using a five-game run to seize control for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann in Lexington, Ky. It was the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and no spectators were allowed. Brady, a 25-year-old American who began the week ranked 49th, did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament and ceded only 24 games in all.

Halep wins 21st title

Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title. The second-ranked Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year after the Dubai Championships in February.

HOCKEY

Islanders lead series 3-0

Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday. The Islanders are up 3-0 in the series. New York’s Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second. Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots for the sixth-seeded Islanders. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals. Game 4 is Tuesday night. … In Sunday’s other games, Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation as the Stars evened their Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece with a 5-4 victory over Calgary. … Corey Crawford made 46 saves, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 to stay alive in their first-round playoff series. Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore scored first-period goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left.

BASEBALL

Jays place Bichette on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Sunday, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Play resumed in the fourth inning without Bichette. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat. He is undergoing testing, including an MRI. Bichette is batting .361, second best in the American League.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars lineman out

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is stepping away from football because of an enlarged aorta. Gunter, who had been placed on the team’s nonfootball injury list at the start of training camp, dropped the news in a statement Sunday. Gunter signed a three-year, $18 million contract with Jacksonville in free agency in March, giving the team a potential replacement for five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. The 6-5, 305-pound Gunter totaled 126 tackles, 11 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in five years with Arizona.

MOTOR SPORTS

Creed wins Truck race

Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Truck Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, holding off GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt after a late restart. It was Creed’s second victory of the season — both coming in the last five weeks. This one helped Creed bounce back from consecutive poor showings, a 26th-place finish in Kansas and a 30th in Michigan. The 22-year-old Creed passed 44-year-old veteran Matt Crafton with 10 laps remaining. Creed looked like he would cruise from there, but two late cautions forced him to work for the win.

Marco Andretti earns Indianapolis 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti was 2 months old the last time his venerable racing family led the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. In this strange pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole.

That darned “Andretti Curse” has haunted three generations of racers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1969, when Mario Andretti won his only Indy

Now his grandson, with a lightning-fast and fearful four laps around the speedway, has cleared the first hurdle toward an elusive victory.

Mario Andretti was 1 for 29 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” with just three career poles, his last in 1987. His son, Michael, never won a pole and his best finish in 16 tries was second in 1991. Jeff Andretti went 0 for 3. John Andretti was 0 for 12, and Marco currently is 0 for 14.

In his 15th attempt, he will attempt to end that family curse once and for all.

The last of nine drivers Sunday to make a qualifying run, Marco Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph to bump five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon from the pole. Andretti worried about the wind all morning and relied on advice his grandfather has long given the racers of the family to find the courage to hold it wide open for four laps around one of the most famous tracks in motorsports.

“The wind will scare you, but it will never crash you,” Marco Andretti said, quoting his grandfather after his run.

He seemed to have tears in his eyes and his hands appeared to briefly shake as driver after driver congratulated him on pit lane. Then came a strong embrace with his father, owner of the six Andretti entries in the rescheduled Aug. 23 race.

“Obviously I was emotional,” Marco Andretti said. “We’ve just been through so many ups and downs at this place. Obviously my [late] cousin John is riding with me, my grandfather from home.

“We know family is pulling for us. We live and breathe this sport, this race in particular.”

