Yellville man, 40, dies in Searcy County crash

A Yellville man was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Oxley, authorities said.

Joshua Reed, 40, was driving east on Arkansas 66 in Searcy County when his vehicle crossed the yellow line and struck another vehicle shortly after 5:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report,

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle weren't injured, the report states.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 376 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.