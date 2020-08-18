Crashes on Arkansas roads kill 2, troopers say

A 47-year-old woman died after her pickup rolled over in Yell County late Monday, troopers said.

Lorrie Ann Kirby of Gravelly was driving north on Arkansas 27 just after 11:20 p.m. when her Mitsubishi Raider left the road while following a left curve, according to a preliminary crash report.

Kirby overcorrected when returning to the road, causing the vehicle to overturn, the report states. Troopers said she was ejected from the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

On Sunday, Billy J. Holt of Huntsville was driving south on Arkansas 45 near Madison County 8225 when his Toyota Tundra crossed the centerline and struck a Nissan Frontier, a separate preliminary report states.

Holt's car left the road and hit a tree. The Nissan also hit several small trees, authorities said.

Troopers said Holt, 62, was killed in the collision, which took place around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of both incidents.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 380 people have died so far this year on Arkansas roads