Arkansas Municipal League to hold annual convention online starting Wednesday

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be among the speakers when the Arkansas Municipal League holds it annual convention and annual business meeting this week.

The convention, which will be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, will start Wednesday and end Friday, with a combination of live and pre-recorded sessions.

Wednesday’s schedule includes a presentation on the opioid litigation filed by the Arkansas Municipal League and the Association of Arkansas Counties from 2:30-3 p.m. Scheduled speakers are Attorney General Leslie Rutledge; Chris Villines, executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties; Mark R. Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League; John Wilkerson, general counsel, Arkansas Municipal League; and F. Jerome Tapley, principal, Cory Watson Attorneys.

From 3:15-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the resolutions committee will meet. Each municipality has a designated representative who will vote on legislative issues to be included in the Arkansas Municipal League’s “Policies and Goals” for the coming year. The resolutions committee also will meet from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arkansas’ governor is scheduled to address the convention at 9 a.m. Thursday. Sen. Jim Hendren, president pro-tempore, and Rep. Matthew Shepherd, speaker of the House, also will speak during the 9-10:10 a.m. session Thursday.

Presenters will also preview legislative issues likely to appear before the 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas legislature in 2021.

At 10:10 a.m. Thursday, there will be a presentation on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and FEMA funding due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in response to the economic fallout caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

A virtual awards ceremony will honor people Thursday and Friday for their service to municipalities during the past year.

On Friday, the new Arkansas Municipal League president and new officers for the year 2020-2021 will be introduced.

Arkansas Municipal League President Harold Perrin, who is in his last term as Jonesboro’s mayor, and Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter, the organization’s first vice president, will preside over the convention, which has more than 1,000 mayors, council members and other municipal leaders registered.

The convention schedule on the Arkansas Municipal League website is listed as tentative, so there may be some changes.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for 500 municipalities across the state.