Blytheville police name suspect in fatal shooting

by Kat Stromquist | Today at 11:20 a.m.
Jeremy Reed ( Blytheville Police Department )

The Blytheville Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting of a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning.

Officers are searching for Jeremy Reed, 31, in connection with the shooting of Willie Wright, both of Blytheville, according to a statement released Monday by Capt. John Frazier.

Reed was "at large" and "should be considered armed and dangerous," the release states.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting near a residence on East Rose St., where they found Wright lying injured in a yard, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Reed and Wright knew one another and had quarreled at a convenience store earlier that morning.

They used witness testimony and surveillance footage to obtain a warrant for Reed's arrest, according to the statement. Reed faces a charge of first-degree murder.

