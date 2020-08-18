Car-Mart exceeds 1Q expectations

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart smashed earnings and revenue estimates for its first quarter Monday, the same day that the company saw its stock rise 6%.

The buy-here pay-here used car dealer reported earnings of $19.56 million or $2.83 cents per share for the quarter ended July 31, up 26% when compared with earnings of $15.5 million or $2.21 per share for the year ago period. A consensus of four analysts predicted earnings per share of $1.45, according to Yahoo Finance.

Car-Mart reported revenue of $187.9 million, up 9.3% when compared with $171.87 million for the year ago period. A consensus of 4 analysts predicted revenue of $167.67 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

"We have stepped up and will continue to make a positive difference by holding ourselves to a higher standard, always moving our expectations up as we move forward," Jeff Williams, Car-Mart's president and chief executive officer said in a statement. "We have never been more certain of our purpose and our place in the world and will continue to make investments in our future with laser focus in the areas of recruiting, training and retention of great associates."

Car-Mart shares closed at $105.31 on Monday, up $6.56 or more than 6% in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $35.18 and as high as $129.70 over the past year.

Car-Mart reported its results after market close Monday afternoon. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 10 a.m. The live audio may be accessed by calling (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID 3239645 and will be webcast on the company's investor relations page.

Car-Mart's chief financial officer Vicki Judy said the company was able to take advantage of rental car companies reducing their fleets, allowing Car-Mart to buy newer model, low mileage vehicles at good prices.

"Our overall revenue increase was driven by a 12.2% increase in the average retail sales price combined with a $3.3 million increase in interest income," Judy said in a statement. "Our first quarter sales volumes were impacted by reduced inventory levels, especially at the lower price points, and lower customer traffic both as a result of the pandemic, although volumes improved as we moved through the quarter."

Car-Mart sold 12,176 vehicles in its first quarter, down 2.8% when compared with 12,523 sold in the same period last year. The average retail sale price per vehicle was $12,800, up 12.2% when compared with $11,410 for the first quarter of last year.

The company opened two dealerships during the first quarter, one in Cabot and the other in Chattanooga, Tenn., bringing total dealerships to 150. Williams said in the first quarter earnings statement the company has two other lots under development.

In May, Car-Mart said it would relocate its headquarters from Bentonville to nearby Rogers. In late March, Car-Mart said it would borrow up to an additional $30 million under an established loan and security agreement as a precautionary measure in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Car-Mart has more than 81,000 customers and more than 2,000 employees, and it operates dealerships in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.