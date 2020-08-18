Carjacking, shots fired at car reported in Little Rock neighborhood

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A carjacking and shots fired at a vehicle were reported within hours of one another in Little Rock's Capitol View/Stifft Station neighborhood, police said.

At this time, authorities don't think the two crimes were related.

Around 4:24 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old Little Rock man told officers he'd parked at the EZ Mart on West Markham Street when a man he didn't recognize approached him to ask for money.

According to a report, when the driver said no, the man put a pistol to his head and told him to get out of the blue Cadillac DeVille.

The suspect then took the vehicle and drove west on Markham Street, a report said.

About two hours earlier, officers responded to reports of a terroristic act at the intersection of Third and Woodrow streets — just around the corner.

A Prattsville man told officers he'd been driving east on Markham when he heard a loud noise, as if the cab of his GMC Sierra "was exploding," a report said.

When the 53-year-old pulled over, he noticed several apparent bullet holes in the side of the truck, according to police records.

Police counted seven "impact sites" but didn't find shell casings nearby, they wrote in their report.

Reports didn't name suspects in either incident.