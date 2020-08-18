CLIPPERS 118, MAVERICKS 110

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic's dazzling debut -- especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.

Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Doncic finished with 42 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, and had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.

But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter to move ahead and Doncic couldn't bring the Mavs all the way back.