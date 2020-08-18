Covid-19 antibody testing available in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Antibody testing is available for people who may have had covid-19.

Namida Lab on East Mission Boulevard and Heartland Pharmacy on Zion Road are working to offer the testing, said Jen Morio of Namida.

People who have recovered from covid-19 may have antibodies in their blood, and their plasma may be used to treat sick covid-19 patients, according to the federal Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. The idea is for people to know whether they have the antibodies so they might choose to donate plasma, Morio said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » nwaonline.com/coronavirus]

Those who wish to be tested for antibodies may purchase a test online at Namida' website and then go to Heartland Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to have their blood drawn, she said. A test costs $99 for the general public and $69 for health care workers, educators, first-responders and their families.

People don't need to have been tested for covid-19 to be tested for the covid-19 antibodies. Results are available 24 to 48 hours after the blood sample arrives to the lab. Test results are mailed to the patients, Morio said.

Namida Lab is a private lab in operation for about a year.