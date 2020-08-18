Democrats open rally for Biden over Trump

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial justice with Art Acevedo, Jamira Burley, Gwen Carr, Derrick Johnson and Lori Lightfoot during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

NEW YORK -- Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday night, delivering a scathing critique of the Republican president who replaced her husband as the Democrats opened their national convention.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she declared. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us."

Obama's comments came as Joe Biden introduced the breadth of his political coalition to a nation in crisis Monday night at the convention, giving voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence and featuring both progressive Democrats and Republicans united against Trump's reelection.

The ideological range of Biden's many messengers was demonstrated by former presidential contenders from opposing parties: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who championed a multitrillion-dollar universal health care plan, and Ohio's former Republican Gov. John Kasich, an anti-abortion conservative who spent decades fighting to cut government spending.

The former vice president won't deliver his formal remarks until Thursday night, but he made his first appearance just half an hour into Monday's event as he moderated a panel on racial justice, a theme throughout the night, as was concern about the U.S. Postal Service. The Democrats accuse Trump of interfering with the nation's mail in order to throw blocks in front of mail-in voting.

"My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake," Sanders declared.

Kasich told Republicans and independents wary of supporting a Democrat not to worry that Biden would take a "sharp left and leave them behind" because Biden is a reasonable person who can't be pushed around. He admitted there are places where the two disagree.

"But that's OK, because that's America," he said.

The Monday speakers included plenty of Democratic politicians: Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who is the highest-ranking Black person in Congress; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Alabama Sen. Doug Jones; Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and two former presidential contenders: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sanders.

And beyond Kasich, there were three high-profile Republicans backing Biden who got speaking slots: California businesswoman Meg Whitman, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman and former New York Congresswoman Susan Molinari.

ALL-VIRTUAL CONVENTION

Like other convention speakers this week, Cuomo used the opportunity to tear into Trump's handling of the coronavirus. Biden, who has called for the mandatory wearing of masks in public, has said Trump "waved the white flag and left the battlefield" in fighting the pandemic.

"Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America's divisions weakened it," Cuomo said. "Donald Trump didn't create the initial division. The division created Trump; he only made it worse."

The unified message came as Democrats launched the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era. The all-virtual affair was the first without a central meeting place or cheering throngs. And there were real questions about whether the prime-time event would adequately energize the disparate factions Biden hopes to capture.

Trump sought to undermine the Democrats' big night by hosting a political rally in Wisconsin, where Biden's party had originally planned this week's convention. He called the Democrats' event "a snooze" before it even began.

The evening began with a montage of diverse voices singing the national anthem and a video message from the family of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police galvanized the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Philonise and Rodney Floyd led a moment of silence in honor of their brother.

"George should be alive today," Philonise Floyd said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called for taking on "the laws and systems that have codified racism for far too long."

"While we were peacefully protesting, Donald Trump was plotting," Bowser said. "He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a Bible for a photo op. He sent troops in camouflage into our streets. He sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters, too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town."

CAMPAIGN CHALLENGES

Democrats abandoned their plans for an in-person gathering in Milwaukee because of the pandemic. The unprecedented gathering is not only testing the bonds of the diverse Biden-Kamala Harris coalition but the practical challenges of running a presidential campaign in the midst of a pandemic.

At this moment, Biden sits in a stronger political position than Trump, who has struggled to expand his political coalition under the weight of his turbulent leadership and prolonged health and economic crises. But 78 days before votes are counted, history is not on the Democratic challenger's side. Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the past four decades.

Polls also suggest that Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician, is on the wrong end of an enthusiasm gap. His supporters consistently say they're motivated more by opposition to Trump, who is 74, than excitement about Biden. Democrats hope to shift that dynamic beginning with the convention.

Biden will accept the nomination Thursday night in a mostly empty ballroom in his home state of Delaware. Harris, the first Black woman on a national ticket, speaks Wednesday.

Michelle Obama, whom Gallup determined was the nation's most admired woman last year, described Biden as a "profoundly decent man" in a video excerpt of her remarks recorded at least six days earlier.

"He was a terrific vice president," she said of the man who served for eight years as her husband's No. 2. "He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

WATCH PARTIES

The campaign hosted drive-in viewing stations in six states, much like drive-in movies, where viewers could watch on a big screen from the safety of their vehicles. There were also many online watch parties featuring celebrities and elected officials to make the experience more interactive.

It wasn't clear how many people attended the parties. In most, only the speakers were visible on screen. In one watch party, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts rallied progressives, many of whom had preferred Sanders over Biden.

"We must do everything we can to energize and excite our base about the choice before us," Jayapal said

It was impossible to fully gauge America's interest in the all-virtual format on the first night. Broadcast TV networks are showing the final hour each night live, cable news is showing both hours and many viewers plan to stream from the rivals' websites or on social media.

Trump, as he often does, was ensuring he'd be a part of the conversation.

The Republican president made two swing-state campaign appearances on Monday, first in Minnesota and then in Wisconsin, which was to be the location for the Democrats' convention before the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he had "no choice" but to campaign during the convention in order to address voters in the face of what he described as hostile news media.

"The only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged," Trump said in Wisconsin, raising anew with no evidence the specter of significant voting fraud.

END TO CAUCUSES URGED

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Monday that the handful of 2020 presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.

He didn't specifically name Iowa, which for decades has led off the nominating calendar, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party's traditions.

Perez's term as chairman will end before the 2024 nominating calendar is determined. But he told The Associated Press on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention that he plans to "use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress" of changes after the bitter 2016 primary fight between nominee Hillary Clinton and runner-up Sanders.

Among the changes was to push states toward primaries and at least require the remaining caucus states like Iowa to create a paper ballot system. The Iowa caucuses were chaotic this year, with state and national party officials spending days trying to determine the winner.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, as well as New Hampshire's status as the first primary state a week later, are further threatened in the Democratic pecking order because the states are overwhelmingly white, while the national party is much more diverse.

Perez wouldn't comment on whether he thinks Iowa or New Hampshire should give up or share their leadoff spots. But he said the demographics "will undoubtedly come up" in future party discussions.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow, Michelle R. Price, Kathleen Ronayne and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Jennifer Epstein, Tyler Pager and Mark Niquette of Bloomberg News.

