Democrats urge FBI postal inquiry

In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14. DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO and a major donor to President Donald Trump and other Republicans, has pushed cost-cutting measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold mail until the next day if postal distribution centers are running late.

Two Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee urged the FBI director on Monday to open a criminal investigation into the role that the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, played in mail delays that they said threaten to compromise the November election.

The committee members, Reps. Ted Lieu of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York, made the request in a two-page letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. They also called on the bureau to scrutinize the actions of the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors.

"Multiple media investigations show that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have retarded the passage of mail," they wrote. "If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes."

The letter was first reported by MSNBC.

Lieu and Jeffries serve on the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.

"There is overwhelming evidence that Postmaster General DeJoy and the Board of Governors have hindered the passage of mail," they wrote. "At least 19 mail sorting machines, which can process 35,000 pieces of mail per hour, have been dismantled and over 671 are slated for reductions later this year."

The Postal Service did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pushed back Monday on concerns that the Postal Service would not be able to handle as many as 80 million ballots cast by Americans by mail in the November election, telling reporters in his home state that "the Postal Service is going to be just fine."

"We're going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected," McConnell said at a news conference in Horse Cave, Ky.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "had already indicated the administration is prepared to spend $10 billion just to make sure the post office is on good terms," McConnell said.

Pelosi on Sunday had said she would call the House back from its annual summer recess almost a month early to vote this week on legislation to block changes at the Postal Service.

'SABOTAGE' ALLEGED

On Monday a letter from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and five other Democratic senators urged the Postal Service's board of governors to rein in DeJoy by canceling his recent policies -- including a crackdown on overtime -- that postal workers say have caused mail delivery and processing slowdowns. They raised the prospect that the watchdog body could remove DeJoy from his post outright if he chooses not to cooperate.

"It is critical that you act immediately to address efforts by President Trump and Mr. DeJoy to sabotage the Postal Service," the Democrats wrote, adding the board needed to act swiftly to ensure Americans receive their prescriptions, ballots and other critical mail on time.

The board of governors includes nine members appointed by the president, and confirmed by the Senate, who have the task of selecting the nation's postmaster general and overseeing the Postal Service. Trump has filled six of the nine slots, and all but one of them is a Republican.

Warren and other Democrats contend in their letter that DeJoy had "undermine[d] the mission of the Postal Service," and in response, they said its board of governors has the "authority and responsibility to act."

"It is time to use your full power and authority on behalf of the Postal Service, the American people, and the 'public interest' you are required to represent," added the collection of lawmakers, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

EMERGENCY HEARING

Congressional Democrats' latest salvo comes amid mounting pressure on the Postal Service and DeJoy, a former logistics executive and Republican fundraiser. House Democrats have demanded that he testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee at an emergency hearing next Monday along with Robert Duncan, the chairman of the board of governors, amid accusations they are pushing "dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said Monday that DeJoy would appear in front of the panel.

In recent days, DeJoy's agency changes have reduced mail deliveries and overtime hours, resulting in mail backlogs that have delayed critical communications and packages, including prescription drugs. The Postal Service also sought to eliminate hundreds of high-speed mail sorting machines this month while removing public-collection boxes in states including California, New York and Pennsylvania, sparking a broad outcry. The Postal Service has described the mailbox removals as routine, though it pledged to cease the practice until after the election after a public backlash.

Protesters gathered for about two hours Sunday along the streets outside DeJoy's North Carolina mansion. They chanted and held signs that read: "Sabotage of the USPS is un-American" and "Save USPS," among other messages, news outlets said.

DeJoy's efforts have sparked intense scrutiny in part because of Trump, who last week said he opposed offering election aid to states -- and emergency money for the Postal Service -- to restrict Americans from voting by mail. Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mailed ballots invite voter fraud, infuriating a wide array of critics who see the comments as an attack on the election itself at a time when the coronavirus has many Americans scared from physically going to the polls.

Trump and his top aides recently have walked back some of the comments, expressing an openness for new aid targeted at the beleaguered Postal Service.

Trump, in a Monday morning interview on "Fox & Friends," accused Democrats of using the issues surrounding the post office as leverage for getting additional spending in a coronavirus relief package.

"This is a con game by Pelosi and Schumer," the president said. "Look, the post office is 25 billion sitting there, but they really want $1 trillion to bail out their badly run states."

Trump said the changes being made by DeJoy were intended to fix what he called decades of mismanagement at the Postal Service.

HUTCHINSON WEIGHS IN

Anticipating an avalanche of absentee ballots, the Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted -- adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was asked over the weekend about the letter, sent to Secretary of State John Thurston's office, said: "I have reviewed that letter which was addressed to our secretary of state and it clearly indicates that if everybody waits til the end in Arkansas to send their absentee vote in, then it could be challenging if there's a large number of those to get everything counted in a timely fashion. That's a good heads up.

"I think the response is that we simply alert people, that if you're going to vote absentee, we encourage you to do that early rather than late, to make sure that the absentee vote gets in adequately in time so that it can be counted properly on election day."

LAWSUITS ABOUND

Several individuals, including candidates for public office, sued Trump, the Postal Service and DeJoy in New York on Monday to ensure adequate funding for postal operations.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to Trump's recent comments and actions taken by DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and DeJoy are trying to ensure the Postal Service cannot reliably deliver election mail.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the Postal Service before November's election.

Among plaintiffs in the lawsuit was Mondaire Jones, an attorney and the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York's 17th Congressional District, representing Rockland and Westchester counties.

Other plaintiffs included New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat in a district representing the Bronx and Westchester, and two Democratic candidates for New York state Assembly.

Besides candidates for political office, plaintiffs included individuals who say they must vote by mail because they fear traveling or because they worry about contracting the coronavirus.

LOUISIANA PROPOSAL

In Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proposed on Monday a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall's elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast their ballots in person in the pandemic.

The proposal Ardoin sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers recommends a much more limited adjustment in voting rules for the Nov. 3 presidential election and a Dec. 5 election than the emergency plan used for Louisiana's summer elections.

It offers no expansions of absentee balloting for people with conditions that make them more vulnerable to covid-19 or people who are isolating because of virus exposure.

"A major expansion of our absentee ballot program in such a short time-frame would be nearly impossible, would exacerbate voter confusion and would further strain an already stressed election system in terms of human, physical and technical resources," Ardoin, a Republican, wrote in the proposal.

The plan would increase Louisiana's early voting period from seven days to 10 days and add an extra 1.5 hours of voting time to each day. But that would only apply to the Nov. 3 election -- fewer than the 13 early voting days used in Louisiana's summer elections.

Louisiana's absentee balloting procedure is limited to people 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized and people who won't be in their parish for the election.

Edwards and a majority of the House and Senate must approve any emergency election plan before it can take effect for the Nov. 3 ballot that has the presidential race, competitions for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats and an array of local elected positions or for the Dec. 5 runoff election.

