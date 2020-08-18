First voyage landmark day for Bentonville boat builder

A wooden canoe built by Tony Eliasen of Bentonville waits for Eliasen to paddle the canoe on its maiden voyage July 17 2020 at Lake Atalanta in Rogers. His wife, Kristi Eliasen, paddles a kayak Eliasen built. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Art hangs in museums, graces local trails and it floats on water when Tony Eliasen slips his sleek hand-made wooden canoe into the lake.

The canoe is a beautiful, gleaming sight to behold when Eliasen carries the lightweight boat from his pickup to the shoreline. Yet Eliasen thinks of the canoe as a functional vessel, a boat he will use for years to come.

Eliasen, 53, built the solo canoe in four months at his home workshop in Bentonville. After the final coat of varnish dried on July 17, Eliasen and his wife, Kristi, carefully loaded the canoe into the bed of the pickup for its maiden voyage. The cedar-strip canoe first touched water that morning at Lake Atalanta near downtown Rogers.

In the pickup beside the canoe was a wood kayak, another functional floating art piece crafted earlier by Eliasen's skilled hands. Kristi eased into the kayak while her husband slipped his canoe into the water for the first time.

Eliasen placed a seat near the center of the canoe and settled in. The moment of truth had arrived. Would the canoe meet the boat builder's expectations?

"I'm excited," he said, gripping a kayak paddle for his first strokes. "I'm excited to see how it performs."

The canoe had perfect trim as Eliasen cruised leisurely along the calm lake, without a hint of the craft being bow or stern heavy. Its rich wood color showed through the clear coats of polyurethane varnish. Eliasen flashed a smile of approval. Yes, the boat was all he'd hoped for and more.

He not only built the boat, he designed it.

"I researched online for attributes of what makes a good touring canoe," he said.

Armed with his own design, Eliasen set to work. Building the boat required making dozens of thin cedar strips. The craftsman cut every one of the identical strips using a table saw and a thickness planer.

Each strip is exactly three-fourths of an inch wide and three-sixteenths of an inch thick.

Eliasen chose cedar, redwood and walnut to build his canoe. Intricate woodwork is evident from stem to stern. The boat measures 16 feet, 4 inches long. It's 29 inches wide and weighs 42 pounds.

So far Eliasen has built three canoes and two kayaks. He swears this latest project is the last boat he will build.

He might spend more time paddling instead. One trip he plans for this fall is to launch his new canoe at the headwaters of Beaver Lake and paddle to downtown Branson, Mo., camping along the way. The trip will take him the length of Beaver and Table Rock lakes and half of Lake Taneycomo, which passes through Branson.

That'll require somehow getting around Beaver Dam and Table Rock Dam. The canoe is light enough Eliasen said he can carry it if necessary.

Designing and building a cedar-strip canoe with the quality of Eliasen's craft is a major league project, but he has woodworking experience. He's been a carpenter and home remodeling pro since he learned the building trade at a community college in Iowa.

Eliasen was working on a house in the area about seven years ago and ended up with a pile of cedar lumber.

"I thought, 'What am I going to do with all this.' "

He turned much of that wood into a boat, the first canoe he built.

Eliasen's fond of the two kayaks he built, but likes canoes for their ability to carry more cargo. The extra space will come in handy for canoe camping adventures, like the trip to Branson.

Tony Eliasen takes his home-built wood canoe on its maiden voyag July 17 2020 at Lake Atalanta in Rogers.

Intricate woodwork is seen July 17 2020 from stem to stern on the canoe Eliasen built.

Tony Eliasen puts a seat inside his home-built wood canoe to paddle the canoe July 17 2020 on its maiden voyage at Lake Atalanta in Rogers.

A wood canoe built by Tony Eliasen touches water for the first time on July 17 2020 as Eliasen readies the canoe for its maiden voyage at Lake Atalanta in Rogers.

Cedar strips are seen on Eliasen's canoe as he unloads July 17 2020 at Lake Atalanta in Rogers.