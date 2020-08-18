Georgia first on UA’s mind

Georgia coach Kirby Smart waits with players to enter the field to take on Georgia Tech Yellow before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

FAYETTEVILLE — A historic season will have a emotional beginning for Coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The SEC announced on Monday the University of Arkansas will host Georgia on Sept. 26, setting up the highly regarded Bulldogs against Pittman, who served as the team’s offensive line coach the past four years and its assistant head coach in 2019.

“As far as Georgia goes, you know I’ll be excited to see all the guys,” Pittman said. “You look at Georgia, they’ve been the East champs three years in a row, national runner-up, two Sugar Bowls. And they’re a big, tough, physical, greatly coached football team.”

Pittman already knew the Razorbacks were opening with Georgia by the time the 2:45 p.m. practice rolled around.

“Oh, it’s big time,” junior linebacker Bumper Pool said. “Coach Pittman’s first game, get to play Georgia at home. He said he likes to play the fight song of the team we play for Week 1, so we get six weeks of the Georgia fight song. It will be on our mind every single day, and I’m more than on board for bringing them in here and having a great Week 1.”

Said senior tailback Rakeem Boyd, “We hear that fight song, we’ve got to get ready because we’ve got to get ready to fight. It’s whatever Pittman wants. Whatever Pittman wants, we’re gonna ride behind him.”

Arkansas will open its season with a home conference game for the first time in school history.

SEC schools are planning for a 10-game conference-only schedule for the first time in league history due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Razorbacks will face seven teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 USA Today coaches poll, starting with the No. 4 Bulldogs.

For the schedule release, the SEC tried to milk the hype factor for all it was worth, revealing the season-opening opponents at 2 p.m. to open the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule reveal came at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks kept only one game in the same scheduling spot from the original schedule: the Nov. 28 date against Missouri on Thanksgiving weekend.

After the opener against Georgia, the Razorbacks face back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and Auburn before hosting Ole Miss.

An open date on Oct. 24, which matches the Hogs’ original open date, follows the Ole Miss game, then the Razorbacks play at Texas A&M.

Arkansas will play in College Station, Texas, for the first time since 2012 when they face the Aggies on Halloween day.

In the next month, Arkansas will host Tennessee on Nov. 7, followed by a road date at Florida, a home game against defending CFP national champion LSU, the road date at Missouri and a season-ending home game against preseason No. 3 Alabama on Dec. 5.

The Razorbacks, hoping to seat as many as 17,000 fans in Reynolds Razorback Stadium this year to comply with social distancing guidelines, will play their conference opener at home for the first time since a 52-0 loss to No. 1 and defending BCS national champion Alabama in 2012.

Arkansas will open the year with a conference game for the fourth time in its history. The other instances came in a 12-0 loss to Baylor in 1958 in Coach Frank Broyles’ first season; a 23-17 loss at No. 10 Texas on Sept. 1, 1980; and a 45-21 loss at No. 6 Auburn on Aug. 30, 2014.

The Auburn game in 2014 and the Georgia game this year are both coming after Arkansas went winless in SEC play and their opponents won their division the previous year.

Arkansas will go from having two games at NFL stadiums — vs. Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and vs. Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. — to likely none. The Texas A&M series, scheduled through 2024 in Arlington, Texas, is likely headed for another home-and-home segue as it did in 2012-13. The road date at Missouri will most likely be moved to the Tigers’ home stadium in Columbia, Mo.

The Sept. 26 opener will be the latest for the Razorbacks since the 1941 team opened with a 56-0 rout of East Central (Okla.) State on Sept. 27. Arkansas has played two other season-opening games on Sept. 26 since the start of World War II: A 27-0 win over Wichita State in 1942, and a 7-6 loss to Oklahoma State in 1953.

ARKANSAS ticket-holders told 17,000 at most. Page 5C.