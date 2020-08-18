Happy birthday: You're not one to take a risk just for the thrill, but you'll risk a lot for the results and people you deem worthy, and that's what makes this year stellar. You'll go all in and you'll look back in pride and astonishment at who you are and all that unfolds.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do not doubt that you can go beyond your previous limits. "Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible." -- St. Francis of Assisi

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's easier to forgive an enemy than it is to let someone close to you off the hook. Do both. No one is ever so free as they are when they are free of resentment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Inside every long-term, mutually caring relationship, a little impatience must fall. How these less-than-ideal moments get handled can be defining in the relationship. It's an opportunity for grace and resilience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Questions will lead you down a path. Don't be overly eager to get to the answer. Answers may be briefly satisfying, but once they come, the journey is over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are needed, and it's wonderful to feel like your help makes a difference. Accept help when it is offered and you'll allow someone else to feel this wonderful feeling.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If today were an orchestration, your contribution would be along the lines of a bassoon part, which is to say essential although low-key and not in the least bit self-serious.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who care to show you part of the world you wouldn't otherwise know are giving you love in a very useful form. You'll soon enjoy paying this forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You rely on those you love, and you like that they rely on you, but if you didn't have one another, you'd each stand up just fine on your own. The leaning you do is a dance, more artful than it is necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People have different capacities for understanding and processing one another. Be patient with this. Communication is trickier and more nuanced than usual today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Cause and effect isn't always obvious. Some of what you are experiencing today is part of a cycle that began at least a decade ago. It makes you think about what you're starting right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's the simple decisions -- the yes/no/stay/go variety -- that will make the biggest difference in how things develop from here. Don't know what you're doing? Just say yes, then. You'll learn as you go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you give of yourself without pretense or agenda, your honest and pure attention is a precious gift. Pay attention to who appreciates that.