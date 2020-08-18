Japan's economy takes a beating

People at a shopping center in Tokyo wait outside stores Monday because of capacity restrictions. The Japanese economy was already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak started in China late last year, but it has weakened further during the pandemic. (AP/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO -- Japan's economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released Monday.

The Cabinet Office reported that Japan's preliminary seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, the sum of a nation's goods and services, fell 7.8% quarter on quarter.

The annual rate shows what the number would have been if continued for a year.

Japanese media reported the latest drop was the worst since World War II. But the Cabinet Office said comparable records began in 1980. The previous worst contraction, a 17.8% drop, was in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.

The world's third-largest economy was already limping along when the virus outbreak struck in China late last year. It has weakened as the pandemic gained ground, leading to social-distancing restrictions and prompting many people to stay home when they can.

"In April, May, a state of emergency was issued. It was a situation where the economy was artificially stopped, so to speak, and the impact was severe," said Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister of economic and fiscal policy.

"These are tough numbers, but they bottomed out in April and May. We would like to put all our efforts into returning to a growth trajectory," Nishimura told reporters.

The economy shrank 0.6% in the January-March period, and contracted 1.8% in the October-December period last year, meaning that Japan slipped into recession in the first quarter of this year. Recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

By comparison, the U.S. economy contracted at a rate of nearly 33% in the second quarter, while that in the U.K. skidded 20.4%.

Japanese economic growth was flat in last year's July-September quarter. Growth was minimal the quarter before that.

The recent downturn returned economic activity to the level last seen in the spring of 2011, just after the triple disasters of an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown in the northeast.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012 and has since seen the halting progress made under his "Abenomics" economic platform to spur inflation to restore sustained growth essentially drained away in the pandemic.

But as is true in the U.S. and many other countries, a combination of near-zero interest rates and huge asset purchases by the central bank have helped keep stock prices relatively steady.

Also, government stimulus worth about $2 trillion, including cash handouts, worker-retention subsidies and loan guarantees for businesses, have helped prevent a surge in bankruptcies or the jobless rate.

The measures have come at the cost of adding to the heaviest public debt burden among advanced economies, with the government projecting it has no chance of balancing the budget this decade.

Economists say more aid could come in the fall, though it may draw on reserves set aside in recent budgets. Beefed-up job-retention subsidies are due to expire at the end of next month.

Japan faces multiple challenges in maintaining growth as its population ages and shrinks and companies opt to invest in faster growing markets outside the country. The main drivers of growth, consumer spending and exports, have been hamstrung during the pandemic.

For the April-June period, Japan's exports dropped at an annual rate of 56%.

Private consumption dipped at an annual rate of nearly 29% as shoppers stayed home, leaving malls and restaurants nearly empty of customers.

That was without any full shutdown of businesses to contain coronavirus outbreaks, which have worsened in the past month, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to over 56,000, with more than 1,100 deaths.

Analysts say the economy is expected to recover gradually. Japan's export-dependent economy relies heavily on growth in China, where outbreaks of the novel coronavirus began and have since subsided. But demand has remained subdued.

Retail sales and factory output are already showing signs of recovery, but the rebound is fragile with exports still weak, Japan's virus cases rising and no Olympics-spending boost from tourists given the postponement of the games.

On the other hand, some companies have reaped the rewards of people staying at home, such as the Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co., whose recent profits have boomed.

Development of a vaccine or medical treatment for covid-19 would help in the recovery, but prospects for such breakthroughs are unclear.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press and by Yoshiaki Nohara and Yuko Takeo of Bloomberg News.

