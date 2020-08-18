Part of infrastructure

Forty-six states have now been notified by the USPS that mail-in voting is in jeopardy due to post office closings, elimination of overtime and removal of sorting machines. The Postal Service inspector general is investigating, unless Trump fires him too.

The Postal Service is not a business, but part of the national infrastructure. Millions rely on it for timely delivery of medicines, checks, etc. The USPS employs thousands of veterans and disabled Americans who want to do a first-class job for America.

Trump's actions disenfranchise all Americans, Republican and Democrat. He has even admitted on Fox to essentially trying to cheat to win the election by interfering with everyone's constitutional right to have their vote counted. If he loses, he will claim the system is rigged; if he wins, it was a beautiful election like never before. Heads I win, tails you lose.

Democrats are rightfully outraged. When will our Republican representatives in Congress stand up to fight voter suppression of all Americans? They should tell Trump to keep his hands off the USPS during an election year. Every vote postmarked by Nov. 3 should be counted, not just those ballots received.

To me, this is another impeachable offense.

ED PARKS

Rogers

Silence is deafening

I have been exercising my right to vote ever since I turned 18 and could do so. My right to vote is the constitutional right which I hold most dear and sacred.

Because of the way I cherish my right to vote, I am utterly disgusted, outraged and appalled regarding how President Trump has recently placed the United States Postal Service under attack.

Did he do that because the Postal Service was not working properly? Did he do that because the Postal Service has become inefficient? Did he do it because the Postal Service is no longer needed here in America? No, apparently he is doing it to try and help him win the upcoming election.

I know of nothing more obnoxious, repulsive or un-American than our own president trying to rig his re-election. The fact he is doing this in the middle of this onerous pandemic makes his conduct even more egregious and repugnant to the democratic values which helped formed this great nation. He is literally attacking our right to vote by attacking our Postal Service.

Will any of our congressional delegation have the courage to stand up and defend our Postal Service from this unprecedented attack by our president? I've not heard one word condemning President Trump from of any of them yet.

Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Bruce Westerman and Rep. Steve Womack--is this blatant attack upon the postal system by President Trump in order to try and help him win re-election acceptable conduct with you? If it is not, please speak up, because your silence up to this point has been deafening!

DAVID GOODSON

Paragould

Duty to constituents

To Arkansas' congressional delegation: How can you justify walking in lockstep with the president and his minions who are attempting to destroy our postal system specifically to prevent Arkansans' ability to vote by mail in the next election? The Senate has behaved shamelessly by failing to act in its constituents' interests for the past few years, but this is a new low. Since Senator Cotton has no serious opposition in the November election, he can't be concerned about his own prospects for re-election, so I can only assume that all six of you are working to ensure that Trump succeeds in preventing voters from having an opportunity to send him packing.

If it were only ballots being affected, that would be serious enough. But Social Security checks, veterans' benefits, mail-order prescriptions, and the many things we now order online to avoid unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus will all be slowed down by the actions of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. If money-saving is the excuse, how can there be any justification for removing million-dollar sorting machines which preclude the need for human employees to sort the mail by hand? And if the reports are true, some of these machines have been trashed; we don't know what has happened to the others, allegedly numbering over 500. If they haven't been destroyed, will the Postal Service have to pay for storing them away from their original locations?

Gentlemen, how can you come home to Arkansas and remain silent about this travesty? I am appalled by these actions. Age and infirmity have caused me to vote absentee in the past several elections. I have already requested my absentee ballot and must now be concerned that it may not be counted. I sincerely hope that the Congress will be called back into session soon and each of you will do your duty to the constituents who pay your salaries.

MARY DEE TAYLOR

Little Rock

Update to the motto

I've taken the liberty to make a small revision to the motto of U.S. Postal Service: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor Trump nor his appointed goons shall stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

If anything, Trump's latest move to slow down mail delivery ahead of the election confirms he is capable only of tearing down time-honored national institutions and destroying critical infrastructure. It is long past time to put an end to the chaos he spawns.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville

Other mail imperiled

With Mr. Trump getting frisky with the Postal Service, I worry not only about my write-in vote, but my meds which arrive by mail. The covid pandemic is enough to worry about without adding another problem from the White House.

MARY OKONSKI

Bella Vista