Rogers man held in case of voyeurism

FAYETTEVILLE — A Rogers man was arrested Monday after police investigated complaints of hidden cameras in his photography studio.

Dillon Dooms, 35, of 4201 W. Cherokee Road in Rogers was arrested in connection with video voyeurism. Dooms was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set yet.

A 19-year-old woman called police after a photo session with Dooms at his studio at 546 W. Center St., according to a preliminary report.

Dooms encouraged the woman to change clothes inside the small, one room studio, while Dooms stepped outside, according to the report. She noticed a USB port with a small lens on it and determined it was a camera. The woman found three other cameras hidden in the studio and took one of them, according to the report.

Police said Dooms acknowledged cameras were in the studio and said they weren’t obscured. The woman gave police a photo showing the cameras were “exceptionally discreet and disguised as another object,” according to the report. A description of the cameras from the internet provided by Dooms included the words “USB hidden cameras” and “spy cam” according to the report.

Dooms claimed the cameras were to protect him against false sexual allegations by clients and from theft, according to the report.

Police said Dooms refused to consent to a search of the memory cards and a search warrant was obtained. The memory cards showed 12 women in various states of nudity on 18 occasions. Police said one of them was 17 years old. Police said Dooms turned over additional electronic devices through his attorney and the investigation is continuing.

