Missouri man, 66, dies in Batesville crash

A Missouri man died in Batesville when his truck left the road and turned over on Tuesday, troopers said.

James F. Adams Jr., 66, was driving north on Red Cut Road around 7:07 a.m. when his Kenworth truck left the road and flipped in a roadside ditch, according to a report.

Adams was from Archie, Mo.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary data shows this is Arkansas' 382nd fatal crash this year.