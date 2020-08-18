Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Trey Lemaster, 28, of 14538 Mallard Road in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Lemaster was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tony Trejo, 21, of 628 S. 21st St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Trejo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Matthew Benson, 49, of 1001 Silver Maple St. in Centerton was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Benson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Kenneth Torres-Negron, 33, of 1607 Oriole St. B in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Torres-Negron was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Colton Slay, 18, of 108 Neal St. in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Slay was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jonathan Tyler, 37, of 1163 Myopia Hunt Club Drive in Auburndale, Fla., was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Tyler was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Trey Weaver, 34, of 4552 Madison St. in Huntsville was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Weaver was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Griford Cheridor, 26, of 4186 W. Sardinia Way in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Cheridor was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Keith Edward Scott, 35, of 8540 Manor Drive in Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Scott was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Esteban Castro-Cuadra, 26, of 904 S. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with filing false police report of criminal wrong doing. Castro-Cuadra was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Austin Watkins, 31, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Watkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• John Feruzi, 25, of 315 Berry St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault and domestic battering. Feruzi was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Shametrious Wright, 24, of 2089 N. Birch Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and criminal mischief. Wright was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Asael Bonilla-Vigil, 21, of 2323 W. Meadow Drive in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Bonilla-Vigil was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Cody Bowen, 28, of 1008 Jo Lynn St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Bowen was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cynthia Barrile, 62, of 14059 Hogeye Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Barrile was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Ernest Munson, 29, of 3206 S. 62nd St. in Fort Smith was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Munson was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.