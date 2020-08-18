NWA fishing report

BEAVER LAKE

Catfish are hungry and biting for anglers using rod and reel, limb lines, trotlines or jug lines.

Taylor Surly at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said small sunfish are the best bait to target large flathead catfish. Try cut bait, stink bait or nightcrawlers for channel catfish.

Walleye are biting jigging spoons 25 to 30 feet deep along main-lake humps and points. For crappie, troll medium-diving crank baits. A bait with some chartreuse in the pattern is good. Fish the north end of the lake for striped bass with flutter spoons 30 feet deep over water that's 80 to 100 feet or deeper.

Try black bass fishing along main-lake points or bluff ends. Use big plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits. Good crank bait colors are shad or chartreuse.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout.

Trout are biting size 16 midges fished under an indicator. Copper-black, red-silver or root beer are good midge colors. White streamers with a three-inch profile are good flies because of high numbers of threadfin shad in the White River below Beaver Dam tailwater.

Nightcrawlers injected with air are the top trout bait. Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm is a good choice. Good lures to use are size six or seven Flicker Shads. Small red-gold or gold-silver spoons may work.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

David Powell at the lake office said black bass can be caught on plastic worms five to six feet deep. Powell prefers a Yum Dinger worm, black with blue swirls, rigged wacky style.

Crappie are biting best on jigs fished eight to 11 feet deep in the middle part of the lake. Minnows may also work. A spider rig, which utilizes up to 10 fishing rods, works best.

Anglers are trying for bluegill with crickets, but catching more catfish than bluegill.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie have been caught by trolling crank baits. Try for bass with shallow-diving crank baits or plastic worms worked slowly. Use stink bait for catfish.

BELLA VISTA

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports bluegill are biting two to six feet deep on crickets or worms. Loch Lomond is the best bluegill lake, but they're biting at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are biting fair at night on spinner baits. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with 10-inch plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud said fishing is good for anglers who can stand the heat. Try tube baits, grubs or small top-water lures for black bass.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Fish for black bass at night with 10-inch plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Focused Fishing guide service said the lake is back to a normal level after weeks of high water.

Black bass can be caught on swim baits used on a 7/16th ounce jig head. Work the swim bait on the bottom along gravel points and flats. A drop-shot rig may also work 20 to 30 feet deep along gravel points. A jig and pig may work 18 to 25 feet deep along banks that have a mix of gravel and rock.

The early top-water bite is hit or miss. Try casting a flutter spoon around docks. Cast the spoon into shallow water and work it toward deep water.